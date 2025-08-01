SWB Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Nashville

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds Friday night at PNC Field, shutting out Nashville in game one 2-0 and completing the sweep with an 8-3 victory in game two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring of game one in the bottom of the second off Nashville starter Chad Patrick. After loading the bases with three consecutive singles on three straight pitches, Braden Shewmake scored on a passed ball, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Duke Ellis singled to lead off the inning, and Omar Martínez reached on a base hit in his Triple-A debut. With one out and runners on the corners after a Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly, Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones plated Ellis with a single to left for a 2-0 lead.

RailRiders starter Erick Leal (7-7) pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out a career best ten batters in the complete game shutout. The outing was the first complete game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Edgar Barclay pitched six innings in a doubleheader loss to the IronPigs on August 10, 2024. Patrick (0-2) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits in the loss.

After the shutout win Wednesday, the victory marked the second time this year the RailRiders posted back-to-back shutouts, blanking Syracuse in both games of a doubleheader at NBT Stadium in Syracuse on April 30.

In game two, the Sounds opened the offense in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Allan Winans. Drew Avans singled and advanced to third on a throwing error while stealing second. Avans crossed on a wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with four runs in the home half of the frame off Nashville starter Tobias Myers. Vivas walked, and T.J. Rumfield and Jose Rojas singled to load the bases. With one out, Jeimer Candelario tied the game with an RBI groundout. Jake Gatewood won a 12-pitch at bat against Myers by lifting a slider 353 feet over the left field wall, clearing the bases and giving the RailRiders a 4-1 cushion.

A three-run second inning extended the RailRiders' advantage. Ellis singled to lead off the frame, stole second, and reached third on an Edinson Duran double. Ellis scored on a Vivas groundout for a four-run lead. Later in the frame, Rumfield launched his 12th home run of the year, a two-run blast to right field, putting the RailRiders ahead 7-1.

Nashville scored their second run of the contest with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to cut into the deficit. In the fifth, a pitch hit Oliver Dunn, who stole second, took third on an error, and scored on a Raynel Delgado ground out, pulling the Sounds within four.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Ismael Munguia singled and scored on an Ellis double for an 8-3 lead to cap the scoring.

Winans allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits over 3.1 innings of work in a no-decision. Harrison Cohen (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing no hits and no walks in the victory. Myers (2-5) surrendered six runs on five hits through 1.1 frames.

The RailRiders continue their homestand against the Sounds on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Sean Boyle (7-7) to face Nashville's Logan Henderson (10-4). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 24-6, 62-40

24-6, 62-40







