Thursday WooSox Game Postponed Due to Forecast of Steady and Heavy Rain

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - With rain forecasted to start this afternoon and expected to continue falling at a heavy rate throughout this evening, tonight's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Lehigh Valley IronPigs scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, August 1, starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings.

Red Sox 2004 World Series Champion and former American League batting champion Bill Mueller, scheduled to appear at Polar Park tonight, will instead be on hand at Polar Park to meet and greet fans during Game 1 of tomorrow's doubleheader. During Mueller's appearance, presented by DCU, he will be in the Sherwood's Diner from the 2nd - 6th innings of Game 1 for photos and autographs with fans.

Ironically, the WooSox began the month of July with a home rainout on July 1 vs. Syracuse and they now end July with another home rainout on July 31 vs. Lehigh Valley.

Tonight marks the seventh home postponement at Polar Park already this season, thus setting a new WooSox club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '25 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The WooSox' previous mark of six home postponements was set in 2021 during Worcester's inaugural season at Polar Park. This season's postponed or cancelled home games have come on Saturday, March 29; Tuesday, April 8; Saturday, April 12 (which was cancelled); Saturday, April 26; Thursday May 22; Tuesday, July 1; and now Thursday, July 31. Worcester has had two road games postponed (April 16 in Rochester due to snow and July 23 at St. Paul).

Overall last year, Worcester had five home postponements as well as five road postponements. In 2023 the WooSox also had five postponements at Polar Park among a club-record total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) with nine of those coming on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements during all of 2022 and five home postponements & one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural campaign in 2021 (that began in May that year).

WooSox Promotions at Polar Park on Friday and this weekend

Friday, 4:05 pm (Doubleheader) Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Bill Mueller to appear in the Sherwood's Diner during Game 1 of the twin bill; WooSox play as Worcester Ruby Legs in Game 1; WooSox play as Los Wepas de Worcester in Game 2 honoring Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Panama; UniBank Fireworks featuring Emo/Punk Rock Music following Game 2.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am presented by Hanover Insurance; Great Polar Park Writers Series from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in the DCU Club featuring legendary Boston Globe columnist and ESPN personality Bob Ryan; Best Buddies Day presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Pirates, Princes, and Princesses Day; Leicester Town Takeover; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game) presented by Planet Fitness; Scout Sleepover presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Fallon Health Sunday Funday, which includes the Fallon Health Future Starters program, when youngsters take the field with the WooSox and receive an autographed baseball; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Home Run for Life, presented by UMass Memorial Health; WooSox play as Los Wepas de Worcester honoring Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

The WooSox are in the early stages of a 12-game homestand that will continue tomorrow & this weekend and then next week/weekend as well. Worcester is home through Sunday, August 10 as they host Lehigh Valley through this Sunday afternoon and then Buffalo next week/weekend through August 10.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







