August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (53-51, 14-16) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (62-42, 20-10)

Friday, August 1 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (6-0, 4.67) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.97)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series vs. Indianapolis tonight...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to start for Iowa...left-hander Hunter Barco will start for Indianapolis.

BOUNCE BACK: The I-Cubs won game three vs. Indianapolis last night by a 6-2 score... Hayden Cantrelle went 2-for-3 with two runs, a homer and two RBI... Owen Caissie and Miguel Amaya each added two hits... Brandon Birdsell earned the win as he worked 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits and struck out six... Luke Little tossed 0.2 innings and struck out two.

THE JAG: Outfielder and Cubs No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara recorded his second two-homer game of the season on Wednesday with the other coming on May 21, 2025 at Columbus...he is the sixth I-Cub this season to have at least two multi-homer games this season...since June 18, The Jaguar is batting .325 (27-for-83) with eight doubles, six home runs and RBI in 22 games.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long snapped his walk streak at eight games Tuesday night...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle went 2-for-3 last night vs. Indianapolis and hit his first home run of the 2025 season...it marked his first home run since Sept. 5, 2024 at St. Paul and has tallied an extra-base hit in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 4-5, 2024 at St. Paul.

DO NOT PASS: Last Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 9-0 win over Louisville...marked their first shutout since a 3-0 win on June 15 also vs. Louisville...the Iowa Cubs recorded six shutouts all of last season.

DEALING: Right-hander Brandon Birdsell earned his first win with Iowa last night since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester after 6.0 scoreless frames...it marked his first start of 6.0 scoreless frames since also on Sept. 21 in which he worked 7.0 scoreless...Brandon also allowed just two hits in 6.0 innings for the fourth time in his career and first Sept. 4, 2024 at St. Paul (6.0 IP, 2 H).

THE DEADLINE: Former Iowa Cubs Outfielder Christian Franklin was included in a trade Wednesday night with Washington Nationals...Franklin, along with Rookie League shortstop Ronny Cruz will go to the Nationals organization in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka ...Franklin played in 86 games with Iowa and batted .265/.393/.427 (85-for-321) with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 41 RBI and 63 walks.

HE GET'S ON BASE: This morning, the Cubs announced Moises Ballesteros and Gavin Hollowell have been optioned to Iowa...Bally has reached base in 24 straight games, batting .330 (31-for-94) with one home run, 16 RBI and nine walks...it marks the longest on-base streak since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2024.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Last Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

LONG BALL: Cubs' No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long hit his 16th home run of the season Tuesday night...it marked his seventh home run since July 1 which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League during that span.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis have played eight games this season with five being April 1-6 at Victory Field in Indianapolis...the I-Cubs have won five of the eight games this season, including three of the last four.







