Stripers Sweep Twinbill over Bulls

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Carlos Rodriguez hit a game-winning homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a doubleheader sweep for Gwinnett, defeating the Durham Bulls 3-2 and 5-4 at Coolray Field on Friday night.

The Bulls (17-12) took a 4-2 lead into the seventh before a pair of singles set up the game-winning rally for the Stripers (15-16). After a force out at second base pu the Bulls an out away from a split, Rodriguez ambushed the first pitch from Kodi Whitley (L, 0-2) over the right field wall for the winner.

Durham scored three times in the first inning of the nightcap. Bob Seymour grounded a single to right to drive in his league-best 83rd run of the season. An error and double play grounder brought home the other two for a 3-0 lead.

Joey Gerber allowed two runs in his two-inning opening stint. Jonny Cuevas threw three scoreless innings and was in line for the win before the Rodriguez bomb.

In the opener, former Bulls pitcher Nathan Wiles tossed four scoreless innings to stifle the Bulls. Gwinnett scored one run in the second, third and fifth against Forrest Whitley (L, 2-1).

Seymour made it a 3-1 game in the sixth on a one-out single that scored Tristan Peters. Carson Williams smoked his 18th homer of the year in the seventh to trim the deficit to 3-2.

How It Happened: After a 3-2 Gwinnett in the opener, it appeared as though the Bulls would exit with a split. However, in the seventh, Cade Bunnell blooped a single an inch inside the right field line to start the rally. Luke Waddell followed with a single before Nacho Alvarez hit a sharp grounder to third. Tanner Murray briefly bobbled, but then recovered to make the play on a force out at second base. Jamie Westbrook's relay to Seymour was low and rolled out of Seymour's mitt to keep the game alive. Rodriguez then drilled the game-winning homer on Whitley's next pitch.

He's Arrived: Everson Pereira, who was acquired yesterday by the Rays from the Yankees, was in the starting lineup for both games on Friday. However, Pereira's flight wasn't set to land in Atlanta until 3:30pm. With the 5:05 start, Pereira hustled from the airport to northeast suburban Lawrenceville and made it in time to suit up for his new team. Pereira went 1-6 with a walk across the two games, starting in right field in the opener and center in the nightcap.

What's Next: Logan Workman (6-3, 4.08) is slated to pitch Saturday night against Didier Fuentes (1-1, 4.96) at 6:05 PM ET.







