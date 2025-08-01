Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Game against St. Paul

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens picked up their fourth-straight win Friday night against the St. Paul Saints. The Mud Hens got ahead early and held on to the very end to earn the 3-2 victory. Toledo's pitching held St. Paul at bay, while the early success of the offense proved to be enough.

Following a fire-sale deadline by the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints found themselves with a new cast of characters in their Friday night lineup. With seven of their players being recalled or selected by Minnesota, St. Paul was forced to bring in some reinforcements. The Saints would turn to Double-A Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids to fill five of the eight empty roster spots.

Led by MLB rehabber Sawyer Gipson-Long, the Toledo Mud Hens held the St. Paul Saints hitless through three innings. Gipson-Long wowed the sellout crowd, fanning five strikeouts in his first two innings of action. His sinker and changeup dealt damage to batters early in the count, while his slider and fastball finished four of his five strikeouts on the day.

The Toledo offense took care of their pitcher as well, scoring three runs in the second inning. Ryan Kreidler and Gage Workman both drew a walk, before St. Paul pitcher John Stankiewicz was pulled in favor of Cory Lewis. The move didn't halt the Hens however, as Andrew Navigato hit an RBI double off the top of the left-field wall. Brian Serven then made it 2-0 with a hard-hit grounder. The final run of the inning came off an Akil Baddoo sacrifice fly to put Toledo ahead 3-0.

The Saints would start to claw back into the game in the fifth inning. Former first-round pick Aaron Sabato got aboard with a gapper into shallow center field. He would move to second when Bailey Horn clipped Will Holland, before being driven in by Luke Keaschall.

After an eight-pitch one, two, three inning by Alex Lange, Drew Sommers took over for the Mud Hens on the mound. Sommers would open his campaign with a one, two, three inning of his own, before finding himself in a bit of a jam in the eighth inning. St. Paul put two runners on with no outs after a hit-by-pitch and a drawn walk. Sommers's day would come to an end after Kyler Fedko made it 3-2 with a grounder up the middle. In place of Sommers stood Matt Seelinger, who got some help from Jace Jung who stopped a hard-hit grounder to turn an inning-ending double play.

With a chance to call the game, Seelinger toed the rubber once again in the top of the ninth. He would allow a hit, but he was able to strike out the three other Saints batters to earn his third save of the season.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the St. Paul Saints will face off again Saturday 7:05 p.m. Toledo will once again appear as their Mud Crawlers identity to continue the celebration of Jeep Fest.

Notables:

Sawyer Gipson-Long (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)

Matt Seelinger (S, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 0 HR)







