Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Game against St. Paul
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens picked up their fourth-straight win Friday night against the St. Paul Saints. The Mud Hens got ahead early and held on to the very end to earn the 3-2 victory. Toledo's pitching held St. Paul at bay, while the early success of the offense proved to be enough.
Following a fire-sale deadline by the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints found themselves with a new cast of characters in their Friday night lineup. With seven of their players being recalled or selected by Minnesota, St. Paul was forced to bring in some reinforcements. The Saints would turn to Double-A Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids to fill five of the eight empty roster spots.
Led by MLB rehabber Sawyer Gipson-Long, the Toledo Mud Hens held the St. Paul Saints hitless through three innings. Gipson-Long wowed the sellout crowd, fanning five strikeouts in his first two innings of action. His sinker and changeup dealt damage to batters early in the count, while his slider and fastball finished four of his five strikeouts on the day.
The Toledo offense took care of their pitcher as well, scoring three runs in the second inning. Ryan Kreidler and Gage Workman both drew a walk, before St. Paul pitcher John Stankiewicz was pulled in favor of Cory Lewis. The move didn't halt the Hens however, as Andrew Navigato hit an RBI double off the top of the left-field wall. Brian Serven then made it 2-0 with a hard-hit grounder. The final run of the inning came off an Akil Baddoo sacrifice fly to put Toledo ahead 3-0.
The Saints would start to claw back into the game in the fifth inning. Former first-round pick Aaron Sabato got aboard with a gapper into shallow center field. He would move to second when Bailey Horn clipped Will Holland, before being driven in by Luke Keaschall.
After an eight-pitch one, two, three inning by Alex Lange, Drew Sommers took over for the Mud Hens on the mound. Sommers would open his campaign with a one, two, three inning of his own, before finding himself in a bit of a jam in the eighth inning. St. Paul put two runners on with no outs after a hit-by-pitch and a drawn walk. Sommers's day would come to an end after Kyler Fedko made it 3-2 with a grounder up the middle. In place of Sommers stood Matt Seelinger, who got some help from Jace Jung who stopped a hard-hit grounder to turn an inning-ending double play.
With a chance to call the game, Seelinger toed the rubber once again in the top of the ninth. He would allow a hit, but he was able to strike out the three other Saints batters to earn his third save of the season.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the St. Paul Saints will face off again Saturday 7:05 p.m. Toledo will once again appear as their Mud Crawlers identity to continue the celebration of Jeep Fest.
Notables:
Sawyer Gipson-Long (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)
Matt Seelinger (S, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 0 HR)
International League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Lose in Walk-off Fashion, Knights Even Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Bats Stay Quiet, Swept in Doubleheader by RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Bats' Offense Falters in 7-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Nashville - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodriguez Walk-Off Homer Completes Stripers' Doubleheader Sweep over Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Sweep Twinbill over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Secures Series Victory against Clippers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Reinforcements Step Up, But Saints Still Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Game against St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Wins Again with 5-3 Victory over Buffalo on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Late Comeback Comes up Short against Syracuse 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Close Game Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Corey Julks Called up to the White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- "Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- Outfielders Fedko and Gonzalez,, Left-Handed Pitcher MacLeod Called up from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Yanez from Cedar Rapids in Slew of Saints Roster Moves - St. Paul Saints
- Post-Game Drone Light Show Set for August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Host Jumbo Shrimp to Begin August - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson Silences Red Wings in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Thursday WooSox Game Postponed Due to Forecast of Steady and Heavy Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Score Seven Unanswered, Hold on to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.