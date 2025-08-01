Bisons Late Comeback Comes up Short against Syracuse 5-3

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets played the fourth game of a six-game series at Sahlen Field on Friday night. The Herd scored three runs in the sixth, but it wasn't enough to win as they couldn't bring anyone across the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth en route to a 5-3 loss.

With two outs in the top of the first, Jared Young got the scoring started with an opposite-field solo homer to left-center field against Bisons opener Robinson Piña.

The Mets loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the second, but Pina got a double-play ball and a pickoff by Alejandro Kirk, who made a rehab assignment in this game, to limit the damage to one run as the score changed to 2-0 Mets.

The Mets scored their third run in the third inning and knocked Piña out of the game on an RBI single by Luke Ritter over a drawn-in Bisons infield.

Piña pitched 2.1 innings in his second start with the Herd, giving up three earned runs on four hits, two walks, a strikeout and a home run.

Meanwhile, the Bisons were stifled by Mets starter Justin Hagenman and the front end of their bullpen, as they saw 11 straight hitters retired beginning in the second inning and going into the sixth.

The Bisons scored three in the sixth to tie the game. A pitch hit Josh Rivera and Jonatan Clase and Michael Stefanic singled against Dom Hamel, bringing Kirk to the plate with one out. The catcher bounced a ball through the hole on the left side for a two-run single to get the Herd on the board and bring them within a run at 3-2. Buddy Kennedy then drove in Stefanic from third to knot it up on a sacrifice fly to right.

The tie wouldn't last long, though, as Hayden Senger hit a home run to left against CJ Van Eyk leading off the seventh for the Mets, giving them a 4-3 lead.

Ritter continued the Mets' scoring in the eighth with a leadoff shot of his own, this one off the batter's eye in center field, making it 5-3 Syracuse.

Van Eyk pitched five innings in relief for the Herd, and the righty allowed two earned runs on two homers, while giving up four hits and a walk otherwise. One appearance after setting a personal best at Triple-A on June 25 with six punchouts, he topped that by striking out seven.

Dylan Ross set down the Bisons 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth.

Justin Bruihl replaced Van Eyk in the bottom of the eighth, and he was immediately faced with two men on and no one out. He responded by forcing a popout on a bunt attempt by Yonny Hernández and struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning unscathed.

Alex Carrillo came out of the Mets bullpen to save the game in the ninth. Orelvis Martinez and Yohendrick Pinango drew back-to-back one-out walks, then Riley Tirotta had an infield hit to load the bases. Nunez then hit the first pitch he saw on the ground for a game-ending double play.

