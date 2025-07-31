Bisons Late Surge Not Enough to Win in 2-1 Result against Mets Thursday Night

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - In the third game of a six-game series between the Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets, a late surge by the Bisons in the last two innings wasn't enough to catch up to their foes as the Herd fell 2-1 Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo's bullpen allowed just one run in relief, keeping the Bisons offense within one or two runs all game long. However, the team's offense was unable to score more than a run late in the game.

In the second inning, the Mets got on the board first against Bisons starter Adam Macko. After a Luke Ritter walk with one out, Luis De Los Santos drilled a ball over Buddy Kennedy's head and off the left-field wall for an RBI double, though Christian Bethancourt threw him out at third.

The Bisons defense showed off their chemistry in the third. The Mets attempted a double steal with Gilberto Celestino headed to second as they tried to sneak José Azócar home, but Josh Rivera put the ball on the money for Christian Bethancourt to deny Azócar home plate.

Macko, coming off his first Triple-A win, had an up-and-down performance. In four-plus innings, Macko allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out two, but he issued six walks.

The Bisons threatened to tie the bottom of the fifth against Mets starter Brandon Sproat. Michael Stefanic split the gap in left center for a standing one-out double, but he and Buddy Kennedy were stranded as a Riley Tirotta strikeout ended the inning.

The Herd couldn't get much of anything going offensively against Sproat, as he allowed just three hits and struck out nine through five innings.

Harrison came back out for the sixth and was faced with the bases loaded and one out, but he struck out Omar De Los Santos and got Matt O'Neill to pop out in foul ground to get out of that jam.

Justin Garza was the first man out of the Syracuse bullpen in relief of Sproat, and he set down the Bisons in order in the bottom of the inning.

Azócar hit a Ryan Jennings sinker deep to center as the first batter he faced in the top of the seventh, but Jonatan Clase made a jumping catch at the wall to rob Azócar of extra bases at the wall. Jennings worked around a walk and a hit to get out of the inning without any damage. The Bisons left Rivera on third base in the bottom of the frame, though, failing to tie the game.

The Mets got some insurance in the top of the eighth. After a leadoff walk against Andrew Bash, Yonny Hernández lined a ball to left for a hit, and it snuck past Kennedy in left field to the wall. The error allowed Luis De Los Santos to score from first and make it 2-0 Mets.

Facing Richard Lovelady in the bottom of the inning, Kennedy doubled into the gap in left center, then advanced to third on a Tirotta flyout. Orelvis Martinez then lined a double to left field to bring home the Herd's first run. Martinez made it to third on a passed ball but couldn't score as it was 2-1 going into the ninth.

Bash worked around a couple of baserunners for a scoreless ninth, but Kevin Herget navigated a leadoff single by Rivera to secure the win for Syracuse.

The two teams will play the fourth game of this six-game set on Friday at Sahlen Field at 6:35 p.m. Buffalo has yet to announce its starter. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.