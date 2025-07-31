Chasers Fall 14-2 to Bats
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 14-2 on Thursday night, dropping their first game of the series to the Louisville Bats.
Right-hander Justin Dunn started for Omaha on Thursday night. In the 1st inning, the Bats jumped to a 4-0 lead on a pair of RBI doubles, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly.
Dunn worked a scoreless 2nd and the Chasers plated their first run in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Gentry singled and advanced to third on a single from Diego Castillo. An RBI groundout from Pratto scored Gentry to put the score at 4-1, though still in favor of Louisville.
Dunn finished his Thursday night start by retiring 7 straight Bats and 11 of his last 12 hitters, throwing 1-2-3 innings in the 3rd and 4th. Beck Way followed in the 5th and a Louisville 3-run double stretched the score to 7-1. Way worked a scoreless 6th inning and was relieved by Michael Fulmer, who threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th.
The Bats added a run in the 8th on an RBI single off Fulmer, who threw 12 pitches in 2.0 innings of work. In the 9th, Joey Krehbiel relieved Fulmer and Louisville scored 3 runs on an RBI double, sacrifice fly, and an RBI single. With one out in the inning, Diego Castillo followed Krehbiel, inheriting two of his runners. Castillo, who started the game as Omaha's shortstop, allowed the two inherited runners to score, then gave up 2 runs of his own for a 14-1 Bats advantage.
In the bottom of the 9th, Tyler Gentry connected on a solo home run, the final run of the game as the 14-2 score held to be final.
Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Ethan Bosacker is scheduled to start.
International League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Chasers Fall 14-2 to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rios, Bats Lead Offensive Onslaught against Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Late Surge Not Enough to Win in 2-1 Result against Mets Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Birdsell Earns First Win of Season in 6-2 Victory over Indy - Iowa Cubs
- Pair of Three-Run Rallies Lift Cubs to 6-2 Triumph over Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Take No-Hitter into Ninth Inning of 7-1 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Keaschall's Pinch-Hit Single in Ninth Breaks up No-Hitter, Saints Fall 7-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers, Durham Postponed Thursday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- July 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- St. Louis Assigns DeSoto Central Star Acquired in Deadline Trade to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Thursday at PNC Field - Nashville Sounds
- Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Closes July With Loss Vs. Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Hall Fall, Cabrera, Anderson, Brown Elected to Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and WooSox Postponed on Thursday, July 31st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: August 5-10 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Fall 14-2 to Bats
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Bats with 7-2 Win
- Homestand Preview: Louisville Bats, July 29 to August 3
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 29 to August 3 vs. Louisville