Chasers Fall 14-2 to Bats

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 14-2 on Thursday night, dropping their first game of the series to the Louisville Bats.

Right-hander Justin Dunn started for Omaha on Thursday night. In the 1st inning, the Bats jumped to a 4-0 lead on a pair of RBI doubles, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly.

Dunn worked a scoreless 2nd and the Chasers plated their first run in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Gentry singled and advanced to third on a single from Diego Castillo. An RBI groundout from Pratto scored Gentry to put the score at 4-1, though still in favor of Louisville.

Dunn finished his Thursday night start by retiring 7 straight Bats and 11 of his last 12 hitters, throwing 1-2-3 innings in the 3rd and 4th. Beck Way followed in the 5th and a Louisville 3-run double stretched the score to 7-1. Way worked a scoreless 6th inning and was relieved by Michael Fulmer, who threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th.

The Bats added a run in the 8th on an RBI single off Fulmer, who threw 12 pitches in 2.0 innings of work. In the 9th, Joey Krehbiel relieved Fulmer and Louisville scored 3 runs on an RBI double, sacrifice fly, and an RBI single. With one out in the inning, Diego Castillo followed Krehbiel, inheriting two of his runners. Castillo, who started the game as Omaha's shortstop, allowed the two inherited runners to score, then gave up 2 runs of his own for a 14-1 Bats advantage.

In the bottom of the 9th, Tyler Gentry connected on a solo home run, the final run of the game as the 14-2 score held to be final.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Ethan Bosacker is scheduled to start.







