Rios, Bats Lead Offensive Onslaught against Omaha

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

OMAHA, Nebraska - The Louisville Bats came alive in game three with the Omaha Storm Chasers, soaring to a 14-2 win on Thursday night. Louisville slugged 13 hits with eight of the nine starters finishing with both a hit and RBI.

The Bats, after struggling offensively in the first two games of the series, came out swinging. Omaha starter Justin Dunn (L, 2-7) gave up a leadoff walk to Blake Dunn, who stole second and scored on a double by Sal Stewart. Edwin Rios and Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed suit with a walk by Rios and an RBI double by Encarnacion-Strand. A pitch got past catcher Carter Jensen, allowing Rios to score from third. Ryan Vilade came up and hit a deep fly ball into center field that brought Encarnacion-Strand home, and the Bats were up 4-0 before they came out on defense.

Louisville starter Chase Petty (W, 3-8) got into some trouble to start the game, allowing the first two Storm Chasers batters to reach base. He forced a crucial double play and ended the inning with no damage allowed. The Storm Chasers did score a run in the second frame on a bases-loaded, fielder's choice hit by Nick Pratto.

Petty faced another jam in the fourth inning by allowing three straight walks to load the bases with no outs. Petty forced a fly out but it turned into a double play as Isan Diaz was picked off at third thanks to a heads-up throw from P.J. Higgins. Petty once again weaved his way out of trouble.

Dunn came out in the fifth frame as Omaha put in Beck Way to pitch, but the Bats added three more to their total due to a three-RBI double from Rios. Rios has been red hot during the series so far, and he didn't let up tonight. He hit home runs in the first two games and has knocked in seven runs during this series. Louisville went up 7-1 after the inning.

Petty ended his night after six innings pitched with only one run allowed. Yosver Zulueta came in to start the seventh and tossed a scoreless frame. Connor Philips also threw a scoreless inning.

Eric Yang gave the Bats their eighth run with an RBI single up the middle, but the Bats kept on scoring in the ninth inning. After RBI from Stewart, Rios, and Encarnacion-Strand, the Storm Chasers brought in position player Diego Castillo to pitch. He walked four straight batters, which made the score 14-1 before he recorded the last out. The Storm Chasers hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 14-2.

Rios finished the night 1-for-3 with four RBI. Encarnacion-Strand and Stewart both went 2-for-5 with two RBI.

The Bats (46-59, 14-16 second half) will meet the Storm Chasers (40-64, 9-21 second half) for game four on Friday night. First pitch will be at 8:05 p.m. with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







