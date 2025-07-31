Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: August 5-10

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Bats are back at Louisville Slugger Field! After a week away from home, the Bats return to Louisville to take on the Toledo Mud Hens in a six-game series. The homestand will feature fan-favorite promotions, deals on food and drinks, Dog Night, a Hunter Greene Bobblehead Night, Princess and Pirates Night, a fireworks show and so much more!

In their homestand from Tuesday, August 5 to Sunday, August 10, the Bats will take on the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. This will be the only time that the two teams meet in Louisville this season, as the Bats will play their second series in Toledo in mid-September, so be sure to come out to the ballpark to take in all the fun!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with all games but Saturday night's being broadcast on Sports Talk 790. Saturday night's game will be called on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, August 5 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands, including Gustavo's Mexican Grill!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, August 6 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, August 7 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Dog Night: Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for a fun night of dogs and baseball! The Bats will be giving away dog bandanas from Feeders Pet Supply. Be sure to grab your special Human + Dog ticket to reserve your seats for Dog Night at the park, presented by Thornbush Blackberry Whiskey.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Thrifty Thursday Ticket Offer: Every Thursday home game for the rest of the season, fans can purchase left field reserve tickets for only $4! Tickets may also be "upgraded" with the appropriate additional ticket fee.

Thornbush Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy delicious frozen Batsberry Lemonade slushies made with Thornbush Blackberry Whiskey for only $6!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Friday, August 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Hunter Greene Bobblehead Ticket Offer: With purchase of a special ticket package, receive a special Hunter Greene Bobblehead, presented by Pepsi!

The Nine Night: Join us as we honor the rich tradition of Negro League Baseball in Louisville and turn back the clock to play as the Louisville Black Caps!

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Lite for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Saturday, August 9 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Princess and Pirates Night: Set sail for an enchanted evening where pirates and princesses unite! Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Hook, Rapunzel, Elsa and Moana will be in the Hall of Fame Pavilion for a meet and greet with fans beginning at 6:30. Join us for a night of adventure, treasure and royal fun, presented by Mercy Academy.

2025 Team Card Set Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a full team set of 2025 Louisville Bats baseball cards presented by Pepsi, featuring fan favorites like Rece Hinds and Reds top prospects like Chase Burns and Chase Petty!

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers including Falls City.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final out for another fantastic fireworks show, presented by UA Local 502!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Sunday, August 10 - Louisville Bats vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non-alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







