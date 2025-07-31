Pair of Three-Run Rallies Lift Cubs to 6-2 Triumph over Indy

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Cubs scored three runs in the second and fifth innings and starter Brandon Birdsell took a no-hitter into the sixth frame as the I-Cubs beat the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Principal Park, 6-2.

Iowa (14-16, 53-51) used a pair of walks to open the second inning and spark the lead they did not relinquish. James Triantos and Ben Cowles worked the free passes followed by a Hayden Cantrelle single to center field. Triantos scored easily and Cowles was sent home when the throw to third base bounced into the third-base dugout. Greg Allen then dropped a squeeze bunt to score Cantrelle.

The Cubs doubled their advantage with three more runs in the fifth. Cantrelle led off with his first home run of the season, and Jonathan Long later doubled home two runs to extend the Cubs' lead to 6-0.

Birdsell (W, 1-0) showed no signs of rust in his longest start of the year since coming back from a shoulder injury. He walked Billy Cook to open the second inning but did not allow another base runner until Tsung-Che Cheng broke up his no-hit bid with a single to left field in the sixth.

Indianapolis (20-10, 62-42) prevented the shutout in the seventh. Nick Solak singled and swapped places with Cook on a fielder's choice. Cook then stole second and advanced to third on a Cam Devanney double before Nick Yorke grounded out to advance him home. Devanney knocked in Cook with a single in the ninth, but the offense was unable to mount any other significant rally.

Drake Fellows (L, 7-3) took the loss but established the longest scoreless streak by an Indians starter this season. He worked out of a jam in the first to stretch his scoreless streak to 15.0 innings, surpassing the previous mark of 14.1 innings set by Bubba Chandler earlier this season. He allowed the three-run second inning and was handed just his third loss of the campaign.

Solak's single extended his on-base streak to 34 games since June 10, matching Keon Broxton from July 3-Aug. 11, 2014, for the longest on-base streak by an Indians hitter since 2006.

Game 4 of the six-game set at Principal Park is slated for 8:08 p.m. on Saturday. Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.97) will take the ball for Indy and be opposed by Iowa's Will Sanders (6-0, 4.67).







