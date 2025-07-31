Norfolk Closes July With Loss Vs. Memphis
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-19 | 39-62) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (15-15 | 56-47), 7-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park. Norfolk outhit Memphis, 10-6, on the day but could not get the win.
Memphis made their presence known immediately with four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Matt Koperniak. Norfolk would score their first run in the second inning on a solo home run by Vimael Machín, his 15th of the season, to make the score 4-1.
Machín would have two more RBI singles throughout the game, and led the Tides offense going 3-for-4 with the three-run homer. The only other run scored by Norfolk on the day came on a sac fly in the seventh by José Barrero. Norfolk could not keep up with Memphis, as Koperniak would belt his second home run of the day, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning. Their other run came on a sac fly in the fifth, capping their seven runs.
Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-2, 4.01) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while LHP Quinn Mathews (2-4, 4.28) is the probable for Memphis.
