Norfolk Closes July With Loss Vs. Memphis

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-19 | 39-62) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (15-15 | 56-47), 7-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park. Norfolk outhit Memphis, 10-6, on the day but could not get the win.

Memphis made their presence known immediately with four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Matt Koperniak. Norfolk would score their first run in the second inning on a solo home run by Vimael Machín, his 15th of the season, to make the score 4-1.

Machín would have two more RBI singles throughout the game, and led the Tides offense going 3-for-4 with the three-run homer. The only other run scored by Norfolk on the day came on a sac fly in the seventh by José Barrero. Norfolk could not keep up with Memphis, as Koperniak would belt his second home run of the day, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning. Their other run came on a sac fly in the fifth, capping their seven runs.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-2, 4.01) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while LHP Quinn Mathews (2-4, 4.28) is the probable for Memphis.







International League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.