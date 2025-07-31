SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Vihuelas de Nashville (16-13, 60-42) at Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (22-6, 60-40)

July 31, 2025 | Game 101 | Home Game 52 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Chad Patrick (0-1, 3.38) vs. RH Erick Leal (6-7, 5.50)

Patrick: Allowed 3 R (2 ER) on 1 H over 5.0 IP in 7/25 Loss vs. CLT with 8 K & 3 BB (3-0 Knights)

Leal: Pitched 5.0 shutout innings in 7/25 Win @ ROC, allowing 2 H with 6 K & 2 BB (7-5 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 30, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Nashville Sounds 1-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field for their ninth shutout of the year. A quality start from RailRiders pitcher Brendan Beck paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to their twelfth one-run victory of the season.

The RailRiders scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Jeimer Candelario reached on a force out and advanced to third on a Jose Rojas single. Nicky Lopez plated Candelario on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.

Beck (3-1) threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes, over 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Carlos Rodriguez pitched 3.2 scoreless frames in the start for Nashville, allowing two hits and walking four. Josh Maciejewski (2-2) pitched 2.0 frames, surrendering four hits and one run in the loss.

Jayvien Sandridge relieved Beck in the seventh, facing the minimum, including an inning-ending strikeout of Ernesto Martinez Jr. #19 Prospect Eric Reyzelman worked a clean eighth, striking out a pair to hold the lead. Joel Kuhnel closed the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The victory was the first 1-0 win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since May 15, 2024 at Worcester. It was the first 1-0 win at PNC Field since April 17, 2022 vs. Norfolk.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play as the Vejigantes tonight; the third of four Copa de la Diversión games in 2025.

TV TIME- Tonight's game will be televised on WQMY-MyTV. DJ Eberle joins RailRiders' broadcaster Adam Marco for the call with pregame beginning at 6:30 P.M. The August 14 game against Indianapolis will also be televised on WQMY.

100 DOWN!- The RailRiders are 60-40 after 100 games played this season with a .267 batting average and a 4.28 ERA. Last season's 89-win team was 56-44 at the 100-game mark for skipper Shelley Duncan with a .263 average and a 4.95 staff ERA. Al Pedrique's 91-win Triple-A National Championship club of 2016 was 62-38 after 100 games. Marc Bombard's 2002 club was 64-36 at this point en route to a 91-win campaign.

LONG TIME NO SEE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Nashville this week; the first series between the clubs in NEPA since 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7 entering 2025.

SECOND SEASON ACE- Erick Leal is 5-0 in the second half with a 2.65 ERA over 34 innings of work in six starts. The right-hander has 30 strikeouts over 11 walks since the half began. In the first half, Leal was 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 24 walks over 52.2 innings of work.

SIX-PACK SUMMER- Jesús Rodríguez became the second player to drive in six in a single game this month, matching Everson Pereira's effort in his cycle game on July 5. Rodríguez carries a RailRiders' season-best 17-game hitting streak into play tonight. The catcher is riding a 22-game on-base streak, his second-longest of the season after 32 straight to start his Triple-A career.

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won four of six in Rochester and has won or split nine consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 38-14 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

DEALING DAYS- Two days after the Yankees traded right-hander Clayton Beeter to the Washington Nationals for Amed Rosario, New York traded Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Monday. Carrasco went 2-2 for the Yankees at the outset of the season with a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings. The 38-year-old was 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA for the RailRiders over 52.1 innings. He shined in the second half prior to the trade, going 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA over 36.2 innings of work in six starts, compiling 24 strikeouts to five walks.

ESCARRA OPTIONED- JC Escarra was optioned to the RailRiders prior to the Yankees game on Wednesday when the recently acquired Austin Slater was added to the big league roster. Escarra hit .205 over 39 games for New York this season. The catcher was named as the James P. Dawson award-winner as the best rookie in Yankees Spring Training and made his first MLB Opening Day roster.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 38 home runs over 22 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three full months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .308 batting average is second-best across all 120 full-season Minor League teams this month, while its .525 slugging percentage and .911 OPS lead all MiLB teams in July. The RailRiders 17 wins are tied for the third-most in the Minors this month.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in 11 innings on Wednesday night. Ryan McMahon's RBI single won a back-and-forth affair with seven lead changes, sic of which occurred after the seventh inning... Somerset topped Richmond 5-3. Tomas Frick and Brendan Jones both homered to lead the Patriots... Hudson Valley scored a pair in the first and a pair in the third to beat Wilmington 4-3. Coby Morales and Dillon Lewis each hit two-run homers... Tampa split a twinbill with Clearwater, falling 12-5 before winning 5-1. The game two victory snapped a 12-game Tarpons losing streak.







