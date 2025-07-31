Nashville-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Nashville Sounds, set for 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Sounds will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, August 1. Gate will open at 4:30 P.M. with the first pitch of game one slated for 5:05 P.M. The RailRiders and Sounds will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes in between games. The area's best fireworks extravaganza will follow game two of the twinbill.

The six-game series continues through Sunday.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy and purchase tickets for any home game this season at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

22-6, 60-40







