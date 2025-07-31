Hall Fall, Cabrera, Anderson, Brown Elected to Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame

The Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce that former Bisons infielder and 1998 Governors' Cup Champion JOLBERT CABRERA, former Bisons pitcher and 1997 American Association Champion, BRIAN ANDERSON, and broadcaster, GREG BROWN, have been elected to the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame.

Additionally, the Bisons announced a special Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Jolbert Cabrera and Greg Brown at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant prior to the team's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday, August 16 at Sahlen Field (Dinner: 4:30 p.m., Game 6:35 p.m.). To make reservations (fans with tickets already) or to purchase your Buffet & Game Ticket Package, visit PubatthePark.com, Bisons.com or call (716) 846-2100.

With the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame will now have 112 members.

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Jolbert Cabrera

Cabrera played 243 games with the Bisons over four seasons, 1998-2001, and ranks in the Top 10 in the club's modern era in career average (10th, .301), runs scored (9th, 172) and stolen bases (9th, 51). A midseason and postseason International League All-Star in 1998, he helped lead the Herd to a Governors' Cup championship in their first season in the IL since 1970 by hitting a .326 with 13 runs scored in 12 playoff games. During the 1998 regular season, the infielder produced one of the most consistent seasons in team history, averaging over .300 against both right and left-handed pitching, at home and on the road, and in four of the five months of the season. His .318 overall batting average that year is the 8th-best single season mark in modern era history and his single-season hit total of 157 set a then- modern era record.

Cabrera produced 125 more hits over parts of his final three seasons with the Bisons as he split time between Buffalo and Cleveland. Overall, Cabrera averaged .301 with 48 doubles, 13 home runs, 90 RBI and 172 runs scored during his time with the Herd.

Following the Bisons, Cabrera went on to play in 609 Major League games over parts of eight seasons with Cleveland, Los Angeles-NL, Seattle and Cincinnati with a .257 average, 18 home runs and 157 RBI. He played in a career-high 141 games with Cleveland in 2001 (.261-1-38) and singled in his only official post-season at-bat in the 2001 ALDS against the Mariners. Cabrera is now in his ninth season as a coach in the San Francisco Giants' organization, and his sixth as the fundamentals coach of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Brian Anderson

Winning was the signature of LHP Brian Anderson's two-year career with the Bisons from 1996-1997. In 34 career starts with the team, the southpaw posted a .750 winning pct. (18-6) and is the only Herd pitcher with five more wins than losses in two separate campaigns, going 11-5 during the 1996 season and 7-1 in 1997. He was a 1996 American Association All-Star, a season he ranked 4th in the league in wins and 6th in ERA (3.59).

Then in 1997, Anderson proved to be a big game pitcher with his performance in the American Association playoff. He earned victories in both his starts, including a complete game win in Game 2 of the '97 finals against Iowa. As the Herd captured their first league title in 36 years, Anderson struck out 15 batters in 16.1 innings of work without issuing a walk. That same year, he was also the winning pitcher for Cleveland in their Game 6 ALCS clinching victory and earned a three-inning save in Game 4 of the World Series.

For his Bisons career, Anderson was 18-6 with a 3.37 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP that is the 7th-lowest in the club's modern era history. He issued just 43 free passes in 213.2 innings with the Herd.

Anderson made 291 Major League appearances across 13 seasons with the Angels, Cleveland, Diamondbacks and Royals with an 82-83 record and 723 career strikeouts. He was Arizona's first round pick in the 1997 Expansion draft and made four appearances in the 2001 playoffs, helping the D'Backs to their first ever World Series title. Anderson has spent the last 17 years as a broadcaster for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Greg Brown

Greg Brown spent five seasons as part of the Buffalo Bisons broadcasting team from 1989-1993, teaming up with now fellow Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Pete Weber. In the booth, Brown was on the call for many memorable Bisons games, including playoff games in 1991 and 1992, and the 18-inning, one-game playoff against Nashville in 1990. During his time with the Bisons, he also made numerous guest speaker and community appearances on behalf of the Herd throughout the WNY community.

Brown was also a sports talk show host at WGR Radio during his tenure with the Bisons and also worked as a color analyst and pre- and post-game show host for the Buffalo Bills. Also during his time in Buffalo, Greg served as a play-by-play announcer for University at Buffalo basketball on WGR Radio and as a broadcaster for the Empire Sports Network.

Following his time in Buffalo, Brown became an Emmy award-winning broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Pirates, calling over 4,000 games for the organization. Now in his 32nd year in Pittsburgh (2nd most in the team's broadcast history), Brown coined the popular phrases "Raise The Jolly Roger," synonymous with a Pirates victory, and "Clear The Deck, Cannonball Coming," his signature home run call. A part of the Pittsburgh organization since interning with the club in 1979, Brown's career in the Bucs front office has also included work in the marketing, public relations and broadcasting departments. Greg also served as the team's public address announcer during the 1987 campaign.

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Committee

The Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame committee is charged with the task of screening all candidates eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame and to select for induction such persons who have made a significant contribution to Buffalo professional baseball, or such Western New Yorkers who have made a meaningful contribution to professional baseball generally.

The committee is comprised of Mike Buczkowski, Tom Burns, Bob Dicesare, Brian Frank, Mike Harrington, Kevin Lester, Duke McGuire and Pete Weber.







