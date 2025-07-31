Birdsell Earns First Win of Season in 6-2 Victory over Indy
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs claimed game three of this week's series over the Indianapolis Indians with a 6-2 score as Brandon Birdsell earned his first win of the season and Hayden Cantrelle went deep for the first time this season.
The Iowa Cubs opened up the game with six unanswered runs in the first five innings of the game as Hayden Cantrelle drove in the first two runs of the game off a single up the middle. Then, Greg Allen added another run to the lead off a sac bunt for a 3-0 score.
After four quiet innings, Hayden Cantrelle crushed his first homer of the season for Iowa as the lead was 4-0. A couple at-bats later, Jonathon Long drove in a couple runs for a two-run double, his 17th double of the season, for the 6-0 lead.
Indy finally got on the board with the last two runs of the game as the I-Cubs beat the Indians 6-2.
Brandon Birdsell earned his first win and quality start of the season as he worked 6.0 scoreless innings, allowed a hit, and struck out six in the process.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday, August 1 and first pitch is at 7:08 p.m. CT.
