Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Thursday at PNC Field

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Game three of the Nashville series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scheduled for Thursday, July 31 at PNC Field has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The Sounds and RailRiders will play a doubleheader on Friday, August 1 at PNC Field beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT. The teams will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes in between games. The remainder of the six-game series will continue through Sunday.







