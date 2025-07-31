Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 7-4 win on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Memphis on the board. In the top of the fourth, Koperniak blasted his second home run of the day to push the lead to 6-2. The left-handed hitter finished the day 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (6-3) allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 16 starts this season. Right-handed pitcher Nick Raquet (S, 1) closed out the win in his first Triple-A appearance of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
