Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 7-4 win on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Memphis on the board. In the top of the fourth, Koperniak blasted his second home run of the day to push the lead to 6-2. The left-handed hitter finished the day 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (6-3) allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 16 starts this season. Right-handed pitcher Nick Raquet (S, 1) closed out the win in his first Triple-A appearance of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.