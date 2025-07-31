Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight Win

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A big night from Maximo Acosta helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roll past the Columbus Clippers, 5-3, in front of 5,241 fans, Thursday night from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (63-41, 16-13) opened the scoring in the first inning. With two outs, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, and Matt Mervis doubled. With runners at third and second, Acosta smacked a two-run single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The Shrimp stayed hot in the second. A Grant Richardson single, coupled with an error, gave Jacksonville a leadoff baserunner. Two batters later, Dalvy Rosario walked. Following a strikeout, Jacob Berry ripped an RBI single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to three.

Leading 3-0 in the third, Mervis worked a one-out walk. One batter later, Acosta (9) crushed a two-run blast, making it 5-0.

Columbus (45-55, 11-17) answered in the top of the fourth. Jhonkensy Noel (9) walloped a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Trailing by four, Milan Tolentino doubled to start the fifth. He stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Petey Halpin. Following a mound visit, Wil Wilson (9) walloped a solo blast, making it 5-3.

Jacksonville and Columbus continue the series with Friday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Robby Snelling (0-1, 2.30 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Austin Davenport (2-3, 5.98 ERA) will counter for the Clippers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks and Red Shirt Friday! Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to True Vet Solutions. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.