Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight Win
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A big night from Maximo Acosta helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roll past the Columbus Clippers, 5-3, in front of 5,241 fans, Thursday night from VyStar Ballpark.
Jacksonville (63-41, 16-13) opened the scoring in the first inning. With two outs, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, and Matt Mervis doubled. With runners at third and second, Acosta smacked a two-run single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.
The Shrimp stayed hot in the second. A Grant Richardson single, coupled with an error, gave Jacksonville a leadoff baserunner. Two batters later, Dalvy Rosario walked. Following a strikeout, Jacob Berry ripped an RBI single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to three.
Leading 3-0 in the third, Mervis worked a one-out walk. One batter later, Acosta (9) crushed a two-run blast, making it 5-0.
Columbus (45-55, 11-17) answered in the top of the fourth. Jhonkensy Noel (9) walloped a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-1.
Trailing by four, Milan Tolentino doubled to start the fifth. He stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Petey Halpin. Following a mound visit, Wil Wilson (9) walloped a solo blast, making it 5-3.
Jacksonville and Columbus continue the series with Friday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Robby Snelling (0-1, 2.30 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Austin Davenport (2-3, 5.98 ERA) will counter for the Clippers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks and Red Shirt Friday! Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to True Vet Solutions. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Birdsell Earns First Win of Season in 6-2 Victory over Indy - Iowa Cubs
- Pair of Three-Run Rallies Lift Cubs to 6-2 Triumph over Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Take No-Hitter into Ninth Inning of 7-1 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Keaschall's Pinch-Hit Single in Ninth Breaks up No-Hitter, Saints Fall 7-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers, Durham Postponed Thursday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- July 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- St. Louis Assigns DeSoto Central Star Acquired in Deadline Trade to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Thursday at PNC Field - Nashville Sounds
- Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Closes July With Loss Vs. Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Hall Fall, Cabrera, Anderson, Brown Elected to Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and WooSox Postponed on Thursday, July 31st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: August 5-10 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight Win
- Jacksonville Earns 2-1 Win against Columbus
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut
- Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus
- Jacksonville Pummels Durham, Blast Seven Home Runs in 12-6 Win