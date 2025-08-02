Jacksonville's Winning Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After five straight wins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were blanked by the Columbus Clippers, 8-0, in front of 5,588 fans, Saturday night from VyStar Ballpark.

Columbus (46-56, 12-18) opened the scoring in the third inning. A Dayan Frias double, coupled with an error, gave the Clippers a leadoff baserunner at third. With a runner in scoring position, Milan Tolentino (17) smashed a two-run jack, making it 2-0. Following a strikeout, Petey Halpin laced a single. Two batters later, Kahlil Watson singled. With two runners on, Jhonkensy Noel ripped an RBI single, extending the Columbus lead to three over Jacksonville (64-42, 17-14).

The Clippers bats stayed hot. With one out in the fourth, Kody Huff singled. Two hitters later, Tolentino (18) walloped his second two-run home run of the game, making it 5-0.

Up five in the sixth inning, Noel was hit by a pitch. With a runner on first, George Valera smacked an RBI double. Following a groundout, Frias singled and Tolentino walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Yordys Valdes lined a two-run double, adding to the Clippers lead, 8-0.

Jacksonville and Columbus wrap up the series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. first pitch at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Adam Laskey (0-2, 3.38 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Austin Peterson (1-3, 5.78 ERA) will counter for the Clippers. Sunday's game will be the first of four Jumbo Shrimp games broadcasted on the FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network App. Fan's can also watch via Bally Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv. A separate radio broadcast will be offered on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com. Radio coverage for tomorrow's game begins at 4:50 p.m. TV coverage begins at 5:00 p.m.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Thanks to Baptist Health, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Fans can access the field for pregame catch through the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza via the Main Gate on Georgia St. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Sunday is also "Star Wars" day at VyStar Ballpark. Come join us at the ballpark and meet your favorite Star Wars characters.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







