Workman Dazzles as Bulls Top Stripers 2-1

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jamie Westbrook singled home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 2-1 at Coolray Field on Saturday night.

The Bulls (18-12) trailed 1-0 into the seventh before Carson Williams and Tanner Murray reached on two-out singles. An error at shortstop on a grounder by Coco Montes filled the bases ahead of Westbrook's grounder into right field.

Logan Workman (W, 7-3) notched his seventh win, facing one batter over the minimum across seven innings. Workman retired the game's first nine batters, then permitted a double to Luke Waddell, who later scored for a 1-0 lead. Workman concluded his outing by setting down the final 12.

Cole Sulser pitched through two-baserunner traffic in the eighth, while Eric Orze (S, 2) wiggled through the ninth after the first two reached against him.

How It Happened: The Bulls were stymied through six innings by Atlanta 20yo phenom Didier Fuentes. Fuentes became the youngest Atlanta Braves player in 56 years when he made his debut on June 20th at the age of 20 years, three days. After four starts, Fuentes was optioned back to Gwinnett. The seventh started against former Elon Phoenix pitcher John Brebbia. After two outs, Willliams and Murray each singled on two-strike pitches. But the inning turned when Montes' grounder to Waddell took a tough last hop and bounded away to load the bases with the error. Westbrook calmly singled on the ground through a vast opening on the right side to score Williams and Murray for a 2-1 lead.

Late Inning Survival: After the Bulls dropped a pair of games on Friday night, both by one run, including a game-winning homer by Carlos Rodriguez in the nightcap, the Bulls hung on Saturday. The Stripers put the first two on against Sulser in the eighth before a foul out on a sacrifice attempt, followed by two flyballs to center. In the ninth, Orze surrendered a single to Waddell, then hit Nacho Alvarez on an 0-2 splitter. But Orze induced a double play from Rodriguez on a 3-1 pitch, then fanned Eddys Leonard to close out the game.

What's Next: Connor Seabold (3-4, 6.56) is expected to start Sunday against Hurston Waldrep (7-8, 4.42) at 1:05 PM ET.







