IronPigs Manager Anthony Contreras Ties Franchise Mark for Career Wins as 'Pigs Slip by WooSox in Extra Innings for the Second Time this Week

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, Massachusetts - For the second time this week, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-43, 16-15) skated by the Worcester Red Sox (54-52, 13-19) in 10 innings, surviving by a 4-3 score on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

The win gave IronPigs skipper Anthony Contreras his 286th career victory, tying him with Dave Brundage for most wins as manager in IronPigs history.

The game was scoreless for the first five innings until Jhostynxon Garcia hit a solo homer to get the WooSox on the board in the sixth. A throwing error allowed another run to score later in the inning to make it 2-0.

With two on and two out in the eighth, Rodolfo Castro slugged a three-run homer, his 12th of the season, to vault the 'Pigs into the lead.

Vaughn Grissom answered Castro with a solo blast in the bottom of the frame, tying the game.

Tied at 3-3 into the 10th, the 'Pigs eked ahead as an error on a groundball allowed Johan Rojas to score from second for the go-ahead and ultimately winning run.

Nolan Hoffman (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th innings to get the 'Pigs the win, striking out three while walking one and giving up just one hit.

Isaiah Campbell (6-6) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing just an unearned run on two hits and a walk in two innings, striking out four.

The IronPigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday, August 1st with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Adonis Medina (0-1, 3.60) goes for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Richard Fitts (1-1, 5.25).

