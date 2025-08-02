Solak Shot Lifts Indians over I-Cubs
August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Nick Solak launched a two-run shot en route to a 5-2 Indianapolis Indians victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Principal Park.
The Indians (22-10, 64-42) plated a run in the first inning and didn't look back, never trailing in the contest. After Ronny Simon led off the third inning with a single, he was brought home by Solak, who launched a two-run shot off Spencer Turnbull (L, 0-4) to center field.
Iowa (14-18, 53-53) brought the game to within one and responded with two runs of their own in the third, but the threat ended there.
Nick Yorke doubled in the sixth and came around to score on Rafael Flores' second double of the night. Flores later walked in the eighth and scored again after Shawn Ross reached on a fielding error by left fielder Owen Caissie.
Indians relievers Ryder Ryan (W, 5-1), Michael Darrell-Hicks, Evan Sisk and Beau Burrows (S, 1) combined for 6.1 shutout innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out eleven batters.
The Indians and I-Cubs will face off at Principal Park for the series finale tomorrow at 2:08 PM. RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 1.80) gets the start for Indianapolis against I-Cubs RHP Kenta Maeda (3-4, 5.97).
