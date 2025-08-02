Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Sunday vs. Mets

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that newly acquired starter RHP SHANE BIEBER is scheduled to make a Major League injury rehabilitation start for the Bisons on Sunday afternoon against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m.).

Bieber was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians this past week in exchange for RHP Khal Stephen. He has been on the 60-day injured list after suffering an elbow injury after two starts in the 2024 season. The right-hander most recently pitched for the Double-A Akron Rubber Ducks, striking out seven in a four inning start this past Tuesday.

The 30-year-old won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award after going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in the regular season for Cleveland. He led the Majors in wins, ERA, as well as strikeouts (122) that season.

Bieber is a two-time all-star, representing the American League in 2019 and 2021. He was named the 2019 All-Star MVP in front of his hometown crowd in Cleveland after striking out all three batters he faced in the fifth inning of the game.

He has a career 62-32 record across parts of seven MLB seasons, all with Cleveland starting in 2018. He has won 11 or more game three times in his career, and has a lifetime 3.22 ERA.







