Seven Run Ninth Propels Sounds to Saturday Night Win over RailRiders

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Kept off the scoreboard for the first eight innings on Saturday night, Nashville exploded for seven runs in the top of the ninth to take down the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-5 and earn a chance to split the series on Sunday. Held to four hits entering the final inning, Nashville sent 11 batters to the plate and recorded six hits en route to the comeback win and third win on the season when trailing after the eighth inning.

Josh Maciejewski was stellar in his short notice start after the late scratch to Brewers' no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson. The left-hander worked three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit against his former club. He had two strikeouts and worked around a walk to help strand one in the second inning. Jesus Liranzo worked a season-high 2.2 IP while not allowing a hit and added a pair of strikeouts of his own. Will Childers worked his eighth Triple-A appearance on the bump for Nashville and allowed two runs (1 ER) on a hit and Sounds error to allow the first run of the game to cross the plate. A sacrifice fly later in the bottom of the seventh helped the RailRiders build a 2-0 lead despite being outhit 3-2 at the time. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched an inning-plus without allowing a hit and had three strikeouts to help negate a pair of free passes issued to keep the game at 2-0 heading into the ninth.

Jared Oliva lined out to begin the final frame before Oliver Dunn reached base after being hit by a pitch to start the late rally. A single and walk loaded the bases for the Sounds and sent Freddy Zamora to the plate. Zamora singled home the first Nashville run of the game as the Sounds played station-to-station for Ernesto Martinez Jr. A two-RBI double plated Jorge Alfaro and Raynel Delgado to put Nashville in front 3-2. Daz Cameron cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple while Drew Avans and Oliva added RBI singles in the inning to help Nashville take a 7-2 lead.

Joel Payamps worked the bottom of the ninth as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre refused to go down without a fight. Payamps loaded the bases and was forced to face Yankees' no. 4-rated prospect Spencer Jones who served as the potential game-tying run. Minor League baseball's home run leader in 2025 flew out to the warning track in right-field, narrowly missing what would have been a game-tying grand slam. The third Nashville error of the game helped plate the second RailRiders run in the inning. Payamps and the Sounds were able to strand the game-tying run on base and secure the 7-5 win after both teams combined for 10 runs and nine hits in the final inning after 2 runs on five hits through the first eight innings.

The Sounds will have the opportunity to build on the momentum from Saturday and head into the series finale with a chance at a series split. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (6-5, 4.10 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start of the series. The southpaw helped Nashville take the series opener after spinning six-scoreless on Tuesday night while allowing four hits. First pitch from PNC Field is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RALLY TIME: Saturday night was Nashville's third win of the season when trailing after the eighth inning. The Sounds entered the game 2-30 in games when they had trailed heading into the ninth. The seven-run onslaught matched the season-high for runs in an inning. It was the third 7-run inning of the year and first since July 6 on the road in Memphis.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC: Josh Maciejewski took the mound for his fourth start with the Sounds and first since June 27 on the road in Jacksonville. Saturday night was his third game this season with Nashville without allowing a run while working 2+ IP. His last came on July 12 in Durham when he worked 2.0 IP of relief. He also had a 4.0 IP start on June 21 vs. Iowa in which he did not allow a hit with four strikeouts. Maciejewski made 43 career appearances with the RailRiders and made his Major League Debut in 2024 with the Yankees after being selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. In three appearances against the RailRiders with Nashville this year, Maciejewski is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and allowed 10 hits over 8.0 IP.

SUSHI TIME: Jesus Liranzo extended his current streak without an earned run to seven games after not allowing a hit over a season-high 2.2 IP on Saturday night. Over his last seven games, Liranzo has allowed just five hits over 9.0 IP and has 10 strikeouts to just one walk. The seven games without an earned run are a season-long for Liranzo who also posted two different six-game stretches earlier this season. He leads the Nashville Sounds pitching staff with 33 appearances this year, ranks second in saves, and is T-7th in strikeouts with 42. He's tied with Craig Yoho for the most strikeouts by primary relievers on the Sounds staff in 2025. Saturday night was also his third straight game during his current seven-game stretch without an earned run in which he has not surrendered a hit while working 1+ IP.

I'M THE CAPTAIN: Craig Yoho extended his current streak of games without allowing an earned run to 11 games after 1.2 IP on Saturday night against the RailRiders. The Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect now has streaks of 12 G (3/29-5/1) and 11 G (6/15-8/2) without an earned run. Since making his Triple-A debut on August 9, 2024, Yoho has worked 44 games and owns a 0.94 ERA, allowing just five earned runs over 48.0 IP. The Indiana native has 39 career scoreless appearances and only one game (8/27/24 @ CLT) in which he has allowed more than one earned run in Triple-A.







