Bisons Late Rally Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Syracuse

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons late rally sparked by Yohendrick Piñango fell short in a 5-4 defeat to the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field Saturday night.

In the top of the first inning, Syracuse wasted no time. With one out, Luke Ritter reached base after he was hit by a pitch from Adam Kloffenstein. Three batters later, Joey Meneses sent Ritter across the plate on a RBI single, handing the Mets an early 1-0 advantage.

In the third inning, Jared Young added to Syracuse's lead. Young recorded his 11th homer of the season, a solo shot, increasing the Mets advantage to 2-0.

Through the first three innings, Buffalo struggled to generate momentum offensively. In those first three innings of work, the Bisons had just two players reach base.

In the fourth inning, however, Buffalo showed life offensively. RJ Schreck led off the inning with a base hit and Buddy Kennedy followed by earning a walk. Piñango tallied an RBI single that sent Schreck across the dish, cutting Syracuse's lead to 2-1. Moments later, Damiano Palmegiani tied the ball game 2-2 with a RBI double that scored Kennedy.

In the sixth, Syracuse powered their way back to the lead. Jared Young led off the inning with a single and two batters later, Hayden Senger hit a two-run blast to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. Four pitches later, Luis De Los Santos registered a solo homer and his sixth home run of the season expanding Syracuse's lead 5-2.

Following Syracuse's three run effort in the sixth, Kloffenstein's outing came to an end. Prior to Senger and De Los Santos' home runs, Kloffenstein was an out away from recording a quality start. The 24-year-old finished the night surrendering five runs and seven hits, while striking out five in 5.2 innings of work. Hayden Juenger replaced the righty starter.

Paul Blackburn started for Syracuse on a Major League rehab assignment and primarily kept Buffalo in check. Through 5.1 innings, the 31-year-old allowed two runs, six hits, and two walks while striking out three.

Following the replacement of both starting pitchers, strong pitching out of the bullpen kept both offenses quiet until the bottom of the eighth. Through 2.1 innings of work, Juenger and Paxton Schultz held Syracuse hitless and scoreless while striking out a batter. For the Mets, Huascar Brazoban also held Buffalo hitless and scoreless while also recording three punchouts in the process.

In the bottom of the eighth, Buffalo's offense clawed back. Schreck led off the inning with a walk and Kennedy recorded a single. A batter later, Piñango recorded his third hit of a the night, a two-RBI double trimmed the Mets lead to 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, effective fielding from the Bisons put them in a position to tie or win the game in the ninth. The Mets put three balls in play, and all of which ended up in outs.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Buffalo's rally effort fell short. Devonte Brown and Jonatan Clase both were victims of 6-3 groundouts. With two outs, Michael Stefanic reached base on balls, but a batter later Schreck flew out to left field finalizing a Bisons 5-4 defeat.

The Bisons and Mets will close out their six-game set with a Sunday matinee at Sahlen Field. 2020 Cy Young winner, Shane Bieber, is set to pitch on a Major League rehab assignment for Buffalo on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







