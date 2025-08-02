Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Derek Hill will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday against the Columbus Clippers at VyStar Ballpark.

Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 22 with a left middle finger sprain. He's played in 33 games thus far in 2025 with Miami, slashing .211/.276/.322/.598, cracking six extra-base hits while driving in seven. This rehab assignment is also Hill's third with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 5-for-24 (.208) at te plate with one double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

In 2024, Hill played in 53 games between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants. He slashed .241/.271/.420/.691 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. He totaled 13 extra-base hits and scored 19 runs.

A native of Elk Grove, Calif., the Tigers selected Hill in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2014 MLB draft out of Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove, Calif.). During his first professional season in 2014, Hill split time with the GCL Tigers (Rok.) and the Connecticut Tigers (Short Season-A). He slashed .208/.296/.295/.591 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

The outfielder spent the 2015-2019 seasons with then-Low-A West Michigan, then-High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie. He made his major league debut on September 4, 2020 for the Tigers against the Minnesota Twins. His first MLB hit came on September 26, 2020 at Kansas City.

The 2021 season saw Hill split time between Triple-A Toledo and Detroit. In 34 games with Toledo, he slashed .320/.377/.504/.881 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. In the Motor City, Hill batted .259/.313/.388/.701 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Between 2022-2024 the California native spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants organizations. He was claimed off waivers by Miami in August 2024.

Hill is one of 12 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12 & August 2-present), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31) and catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.