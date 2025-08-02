Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 at Charlotte

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (13-18, 40-63) vs. Charlotte Knights (15-15, 51-54)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

RHP Chase Solesky (5-5, 5.04) vs. TBA

FRIDAY KNIGHT FRIGHTS: After another lengthy rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings and Charlotte Knights took the field for game four of the series Friday night, with Charlotte taking home a 4-3 win over Rochester in walk-off fashion...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY launched a two-run blast and an RBI single to provide the offensive boost, while 3B TREY LIPSCOMB notched a double and a single in the loss...the Red Wings look to jump back ahead in the series tonight, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against his former team in what will be his 20th appearance (19th start) in a Red Wings uniform...

Friday night marked the seventh time this season the Red Wings lost in walk-off fashion, the most recent being 6/3 @ WOR.

PINCK SKIES: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY provided all of the offense for the Wings in the effort, going 2-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single, his third homer in his last four games...the Crimson Tide product blasted his 16th big fly of the season and collected three RBI in the contest, bringing his total to 44 RBI on the season, tied with NICK SCHNELL for most among active Red Wings in both categories...since 7/18, the Alabama native has crushed seven homers and driven in 18 runs, placing him first in homers and tied for third-most RBI in Minor League Baseball during that span...

12 of Pinckney's 16 homers this season have been to the opposite field or straightaway center, tied for the second-most in the International League.

The former fourth-round pick continues to mash in Friday games, slashing .294/.360/.662 with eight of his 16 home runs coming on Fridays.

FEELING HOT HOT HOT!: With CF ANDREW PINCKNEY'S three-run blast in the fourth inning last night, the Red Wings extended their home run streak to 13 consecutive games dating back to 7/18, the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB)...over that stretch, Rochester has mashed a total of 30 homers, most by any MiLB or MLB team, three ahead of the Chicago White Sox in second place...additionally, the Red Wings offense also leads all of MiLB (since 7/18) in total bases (257) and extra-base hits (58), while ranking second with a .540 SLG and 92 RBI...they are also tied for second in runs scored (95), and come in fifth with a .906 OPS and 135 total hits.

(LIPS)COMB ON FEEL THE NOISE: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB was one of two Wings to collect two hits in last night's contest, going 2-4 with a double and a single...the Maryland native's multi-hit performance marked his 20th of the season, his second in as many days, and his first time recording back-to-back multi-hit games since 6/19-6/21 at Lehigh Valley...

On the road this season, the Tennessee native is batting .277 (38-for-137) with a .776 OPS while tallying 21 of his 35 RBI and five of his seven home runs away from Innovative Field.

CLUFF OF SMOKE: 2B JACKSON CLUFF collected another hit at the dish, going 1-4 with a 106.3 MPH double in the contest...The Utah native's sixth-inning double marks his fourth game in a row with an extra-base hit, tying the longest streak of his minor league career and the first time since 7/9-7/13/22 with Double-A Harrisburg...

Since 7/3, the BYU product has been sporting a .283 AVG (15-for-53) with a .943 OPS while collecting three homers, two triples, two doubles, and eight RBI during the span.

BEET IT: RHP CLAYTON BEETER hurled two scoreless innings on Friday night, striking out four while holding the Knights hitless over the 2.0 frames...since he was acquired via trade on 7/26, the Texas Tech alum has punched out seven batters, leading all Wings relievers and holding opposing batters to a .154 AVG...

Through six appearances on Fridays this season, the former Los Angeles Dodgers' draft pick holds a 1.04 ERA (1 ER/8.2 IP)...striking out 16, with a WHIP of 0.81, and holding opponents to a .107 batting average

SCHNELL RAISER: RF NICK SCHNELL knocked an infield single to third base, going 1-for-4 with a run scored...he has now hit safely and crossed the plate in five consecutive games since 7/27, hitting .455 (10-for-22) with three homers, a triple, one double, and six RBI while boasting a 1.500 OPS since the streak began...

Since 7/1, the former draftee out of high school has packed the international league leaderboards, leading in several categories including homers (T-1, 11), hits (38), XBH (21), total bases (83), and runs (27) as well as holding second place in RBI (T-2, 25), OPS (1.271), and SLG (.830).

HEY IT'S FRANKLIN: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN became the 62nd player to play for the Rochester Red Wings last night, and the 25th position player...Franklin was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, in a deal that sent RHP Michael Soroka to Chicago-NL...the Arkansas product currently ranks second in the International League with 64 walks this season.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2015: On this day in 2015, the Rochester Red Wings shut out the Syracuse Chiefs 6-0 thanks to spectacular starting pitching and a five-run third inning...LHP PAT DEAN tossed a complete game shutout, scattering four hits and two walks while punching out 10 Chiefs across 9.0 frames...the performance would be just one of four complete game efforts the southpaw tossed for Rochester that season with 10 strikeouts being the most in any of those games... the offense came alive in the third inning when LF XAVIER AVERY snuck a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam, capping off the five-run third inning...the Red Wings added another run in the sixth inning and cruised to the 6-0 victory.







