Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 at Charlotte

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (14-18, 41-63) vs. Charlotte Knights (15-16, 51-55)

Sunday - 5:05 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-7, 4.38) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (3-2, 4.26)

TEAM EFFORT: The Red Wings entered Saturday night's road date with the Charlotte Knights tied 2-2 in the series...Rochester's six-run sixth inning helped secure the 9-8 victory and snatch the series lead...1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO notched Rochester's first run with a homer and in all, nine Rochester batters logged an RBI...the Red Wings look to claim the series win on Sunday evening, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Charlotte's RHP Mike Clevinger...

Rochester received run production from all corners of its offense on Saturday night, with nine different Red Wings recording at least one RBI for the first time since at least 2004.

(LEC)ROYALTY: Manager MATTHEW LECROY sealed his 300th win with the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night, becoming the seventh Red Wing skipper to eclipse 300 wins in franchise history...the South Carolina native became the 25th manager of the Red Wings in 2021, the first to lead the Red Wings for five consecutive seasons since Rochester legend Joe Altobelli (1971-76)...with 63 more wins, Lecroy would tie Red Wings Hall of Famer Marv Foley for sixth-most victories all-time...

LeCroy has a total of 914 wins in his managerial career (425 with HBG, 121 with HAG).

Before joining the Wings as a manager, the Clemson product played for the Red Wings in 2007, appearing in 80 games...he is the 17th manager to also have played for Rochester.

AND(RÉS) THEY DID IT AGAIN: With 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO'S solo shot in the second inning last night, the Red Wings extended their home run streak to 14 consecutive games dating back to 7/18, the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB)...over that stretch, Rochester has mashed a total of 31 homers, most by any MiLB or MLB team, four ahead of the Chicago White Sox in second place...additionally, the Red Wings offense also leads all of MiLB (since 7/18) in total bases (276), extra-base hits (62), and RBI (101), while ranking second with a .538 SLG and 104 runs scored...they are also third with 148 total hits, and fourth with a .906 OPS.

YO RAKES, NO BREAKS: 3B YOHANDY MORALES reached on an infield single in the top of the first inning, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 24 straight games...over the course of this streak (since 7/1), the University of Miami product is slashing .290/.362/.500 with an .862 OPS while notching six homers, three doubles, and 26 RBI...

His 24-game on-base streak is the longest by a Red Wing since 2025 National League All-Star James Wood reached in 34-straight from 4/20-6/25 a season ago.

LAUNCH-DRÉS CHAPARRO: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO continued his hot hitting at the plate on Saturday night, going 2-for-5 with a solo blast and a double at the dish...his second inning laser left the bat at 110.8 MPH with just a 19-degree launch angle, marking his hardest-hit ball and lowest-launch-angle home run of the season... since 7/24, the Venezuelan slugger is sporting a 1.526 OPS (1st in IL), collecting five homers (T-1st in IL with NICK SCHNELL), 12 RBI (T-1st in IL with ANDREW PINCKNEY and MEM Matt Koperniak) and 10 walks (2nd in IL) during the eight-game span.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 2-4 with two singles and an RBI in the back-and-forth affair...the Arkansas alum lined a 5th-inning single into left field, marking his first hit as a Wing and later collecting his first RBI with his new team on a sixth-inning single...since 7/1 with Rochester and Triple-A Iowa, the 11th-ranked prospect in the Nationals organization is hitting .284 AVG (23-for-81) with an .889 OPS while recording seven doubles, three home runs, 13 RBI, while nearly walking (17 BB) as much as he strikes out (21 K)...

The Kansas native holds second place for most walks in the International League this season with 65 free passes.

FRANCISCO FEAST: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, single, and an RBI in the slugfest...the Dominican Republic native continues to have a great series at the plate against the Knights, boasting a .412 pace (7-for-17) and 1.213 OPS with two homers, one double, and five RBI across four games of the series...

The 29-year-old backstop boasts a .308 batting average on the road (8-for-26), with a .988 OPS while driving all three of his home runs and collecting six of his nine RBI.

LEAN, MEAN, NASIM MACHINE: SS NASIM NUÑEZ went 3-4 with three singles, two runs scored, and an RBI in the winning effort on Saturday night...his eighth-inning bunt single got him to his first three-hit performance of the season and first since 9/1/2023 with Double-A Pensacola (MIA) against Chattanooga.

SIZZLING HOT SALAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR came into the 9th inning and pitched a scoreless frame, allowing just one baserunner via a hit-by-pitch while punching out one Knight in the process en route to his third save of the season...the outing marks his 11th scoreless relief appearance with the Red Wings, and first save since 5/22 at Syracuse...

The Venezuela native continues to dominate on road trips, owning a 1.93 ERA (2 ER/9.1 IP) while fanning nine batters and collecting two of his three saves away from Innovative Field.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2014: On this day in 2014, the Red Wings outlasted the Louisville Bats 6-5 in 15 innings...LF DANNY ORTIZ went 4-for-7 with two doubles, while 2B JAMES BERESFORD and SS DOUG BERNIER collected three singles apiece...RF CHRIS RAHL led the Rochester offense with two RBI...the Wings tied the game in the top of the ninth inning thanks to DH WILKIN RAMIREZ lacing an RBI single into center and helping send the game into extras...both offenses would go silent until the top of the 15th inning, when 3B PEDRO FLORIMÓN ripped a triple into center field, giving Rochester the 6-5 advantage heading into the bottom half of the frame...The Red Wings called on backup catcher DAN ROHLFING to come in for the save attempt...the newly called-upon reliever allowed just one baserunner on the way to his only career save and the first of three relief appearances in his professional career.







