SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Nashville Sounds (17-15, 61-44) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-7, 62-41)

August 3, 2025 | Game 104 | Home Game 55 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

LH Bruce Zimmerman (6-5, 4.10) vs. RH Leonardo Pestana (2-3, 7.71)

Zimmerman: Pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in 7/29 ND @ SWB with 3 K & 1 BB (7-1 NAS)

Pestana: Allowed 0 R on 0 H over 0.2 relief IP in 7/29 ND vs. NAS with 1 K & 0 BB (7-1 Sounds)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-5 Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the final frame, but a seven-run Nashville ninth snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game winning streak.

RailRiders starter Sean Boyle kept Nashville off the board through 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out five, and retiring 12 batters in a row before issuing a walk in the sixth to close his outing. The RailRiders put two runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. After T.J. Rumfield singled and J.C. Escarra walked, Jeimer Candelario hit into a fielder's choice, inducing a throwing error to second that scored Rumfield for a 1-0 edge. Jose Rojas walked to load the bases, and Braden Shewmake followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. The Sounds loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, scoring their first run on a Freddy Zamora single. A two-run double off the bat of Ernesto Martinez, Jr., put Nashville ahead one. Daz Cameron tripled to clear the bases, giving Nashville a 5-2 cushion. Cameron crossed on a Drew Avans base hit for a 6-2 advantage, and Jared Oliva's first hit of the series plated Avans to extend the lead to five. The RailRiders rallied in the ninth but could not complete the comeback. Braden Shewmake and Duke Ellis singled with one out in the ninth. Omar Martínez plated Shewmake to pull within four. Jorbit Vivas walked to load the bases for Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones, who cut the deficit to three on a deep sacrifice fly to right. Rumfield extended the inning on an infield single that scored Martinez, making the game a 7-5 contest. The RailRiders brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Nashville pitcher Joel Payamps closed the door on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Jayvien Sandridge (2-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on one hit in one inning of work. Craig Yoho (4-1) earned the victory.

GOODBYE EARL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes the series against Nashville this afternoon. The RailRiders need a win to take this six-game set, but the Sounds have clinched the first season-series between the clubs since 1991 with six wins in ten played with one cancellation and one game to go.

SLIPPED A SPOT- The RailRiders enter play today a half game back of Syracuse, having fallen out of first place for the first time since July 10.

ON THE SPOT- Right-hander Leonardo Pestana gets the spot start today for the RailRiders; just the second spot start Scranton/Wilkes-Barre needed from its bullpen this season. Pestana threw seven pitches on Tuesday, wrapping the top of the ninth for the RailRiders. The 27-year-old has appeared in 29 games this season, having gone a season high 2.1 innings twice. Pestana joins Edgar Barclay as the only true spot starts the RailRiders have needed this season. Barclay worked three scoreless frames at the outset of the third game of the season on March 30 at Syracuse. Pestana is the 14th player to start a game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.

CLEANING UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played any twinbills since May 21 in Nashville when the Sounds swept a doubleheader. The RailRiders returned the favor by taking both games on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now played seven twinbills this season, sweeping three and splitting three in addition to the May action in Nashville.

RE-RANKING THE RANKINGS- After all the movement on Thursday, two RailRiders have entered MLB Pipeline's top 30 prospect list for the Yankees. First baseman T.J. Rumfield slots in at #27 while reliever Harrison Cohen is right behind at #28, joining outfielder Spencer Jones (#4), reliever Eric Reyzelman (#15) and starter Brendan Beck (#22).

DEADLINE DAY- Three RailRiders were traded Thursday, while two more are off the roster as play commences today. On Thursday, the Yankees traded catcher Rafael Flores to the Pirates in the David Bednar deal, outfielder Everson Pereira to Tampa Bay in the Jose Caballero acquisition and catcher Jesús Rodríguez to San Francisco in the Camilo Doval swap. Additionally, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was Designated for Assignment to create a 40-man roster spot for Jake Bird, who was acquired from the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees also released infielder Nicky Lopez from his Minor League contract.

SECOND SEASON ACE- Erick Leal set a new career-high with his ten strikeout game on Friday. The right-hander is now 6-0 in the second half with a 2.20 ERA over 41 innings of work in seven starts with 40 strikeouts and 11 walks. Leal's complete game shutout was the first by any RailRiders pitcher since Sean Boyle's August 19, 2021, game two doubleheader no-hitter at Worcester.

NEW FACE- Omar Martínez was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The catcher has appeared in 81 games this season between time with Hudson Valley and the Patriots. Martinez has a combined average of .226 between the two levels with 11 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and resigned with New York this past off-season.

BACK END BACKUP- The Yankees optioned both Ian Hamilton and Yerry De Los Santos to the RailRiders on Thursday. Hamilton is 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA this season over 36 games for New York. De Los Santos carried a 1.78 ERA without a decision over 17 games for the Yankees in 2025.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 2-0 to Miami on Saturday afternoon. Former RailRider Agustin Ramirez homered twice in the Marlins win... Somerset bested Richmond 3-1. Trent Sellers struck out seven over five innings and Indigo Diaz shut the door in the ninth... Hudson Valley was shut out by Wilmington 3-0. Kyle Carr took the loss, allowing all three runs in the bottom of the seventh... Tampa beat Lakeland 8-3. Engleth Urena, Juan Matheus and Marshall Toole all homered in the win.







