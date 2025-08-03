IronPigs Drop Finale to WooSox, Split Season Series
August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-44, 16-16) scored first but then never again in an 11-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (55-52, 14-19) on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.
The loss leaves the season series deadlocked at 9-9, with the WooSox winning the week 4-2.
The 'Pigs only run came in the first inning as Garrett Stubbs singled home Justin Crawford. The 'Pigs did not get another hit the rest of the afternoon.
Worcester retaliated immediately as Jhostynxon Garcia homered for a third straight game and Nathan Hickey brought in another run with a sacrifice fly in the first to make it 3-1.
A throwing error on a pickoff allowed Garcia to score in the third.
Nate Eaton singled home a run in the fifth before Mikey Romero followed with a three-run homer, making it 8-1.
Romero blew the game wide open with his second three-run homer of the day in the seventh, making it 11-1.
Richard Fitts (2-1) got the win for the WooSox, allowing just one run in six innings on two hits and two walks, striking out five.
Adonis Medina (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in four innings on five walks and two hits, striking out one.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home on Tuesday, August 5th to begin a seven-game, six-day homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch on Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. from Coca-Cola Park.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
