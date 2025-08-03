Redbirds Lose by Walk-Off Hit for Second Straight Game

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 10-9 loss on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Third baseman JJ Wetherholt smacked three hits in the loss, including his sixth Triple-A home run. The left-handed hitter scored three runs and tallied three RBIs. Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks clocked his 12th home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. First baseman Blaze Jordan recorded hi first hit as a Memphis Redbird, a two-run single.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed seven runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out three in 4.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed four home runs in the game. Alex Cornwell tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless relief and struck out four.

Memphis led 9-7 into the bottom of the ninth inning. Chris Roycroft allowed three runs in the frame, two of which with two outs. Sunday marked the second straight game the Redbirds failed to close out a two-run lead in the final frame. The loss was the club's first this season with a lead entering the ninth inning. Memphis had been 39-0 when leading after eight innings in 2025.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

