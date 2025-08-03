Stripers, Durham Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today 's 1:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Durham Bulls at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Thursday, September 4. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:05 p.m.

The value of Sunday's ticket can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game. If you would like to exchange your tickets for another game, please contact the Stripers' ticket office at tickets@gostripers.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 5): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park.. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







