Chasers Edged out 3-2 by Bats in Series Finale
August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight game to the Louisville Bats on Sunday night, with the 3-2 loss resulting in a series split.
Right-hander Stephen Kolek made his Storm Chasers debut with Sunday night's start. An RBI groundout and RBI single in the 1st gave the Bats a 2-0 advantage.
Omaha tied Louisville at 2-2 in the bottom of the 1st. Drew Waters reached on a fielding error and Carter Jensen singled, advancing to third on an errant throw that allowed Waters to score. Harold Castro added a single to score Jensen to even the score.
After the 1st, Kolek followed with 4.0 scoreless frames, facing just three over the minimum and recording 4 strikeouts through the 5th. In the 6th, however, the Bats regained a 3-2 lead with a solo home run.
Beck Way relieved Kolek in the 7th and worked a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Jonathan Bowlan relieved Way with one out in the 8th, inheriting a runner on first. On his second pitch, Bowlan induced an inning-ending double play to close the scoreless frame.
Bowlan worked a 1-2-3 frame in the 9th, striking out 2; however, the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the bottom of the inning, cementing the 3-2 final score in favor of Louisville.
After an off day Monday, the Storm Chasers will travel to Indianapolis to play a 6-game series against the Indians. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field with Dallas Keuchel scheduled to pitch.
International League Stories from August 3, 2025
- Chasers Edged out 3-2 by Bats in Series Finale - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Offense Keeps Rolling But Red Wings Take Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Caps Series with 3-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wings Slug Their Way to Series Victory in Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Pitching Delivers, Offense Does Just Enough to Win 3-2 - Louisville Bats
- Hens Win Series Finale 4-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Abel Dominates in Team Debut, But Saints Drop Finale 4-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Drops Series to Indy with 12-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Seven Early Runs Seal Series Win over Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Comeback Falls Short, Drop Series Finale to RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Rojas Spearheads RailRiders over Nashville - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Curtis Mead Recalled to Chicago - Charlotte Knights
- Home Run Fest Ends In Norfolk Walk-Off - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Lose by Walk-Off Hit for Second Straight Game - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Drop Finale to WooSox, Split Season Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- First-Place Syracuse Mets Win Again with 4-3 Victory over Buffalo on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Two-Run Ninth Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Mets Sunday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- On Deck: Bisons August Homestand Include 12 Games, 9 Giveaways & 5 Fireworks Shows - Buffalo Bisons
- August 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Tolentino Homers Twice in 8-0 Clippers Win - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers, Durham Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.