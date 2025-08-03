Chasers Edged out 3-2 by Bats in Series Finale

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight game to the Louisville Bats on Sunday night, with the 3-2 loss resulting in a series split.

Right-hander Stephen Kolek made his Storm Chasers debut with Sunday night's start. An RBI groundout and RBI single in the 1st gave the Bats a 2-0 advantage.

Omaha tied Louisville at 2-2 in the bottom of the 1st. Drew Waters reached on a fielding error and Carter Jensen singled, advancing to third on an errant throw that allowed Waters to score. Harold Castro added a single to score Jensen to even the score.

After the 1st, Kolek followed with 4.0 scoreless frames, facing just three over the minimum and recording 4 strikeouts through the 5th. In the 6th, however, the Bats regained a 3-2 lead with a solo home run.

Beck Way relieved Kolek in the 7th and worked a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Jonathan Bowlan relieved Way with one out in the 8th, inheriting a runner on first. On his second pitch, Bowlan induced an inning-ending double play to close the scoreless frame.

Bowlan worked a 1-2-3 frame in the 9th, striking out 2; however, the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the bottom of the inning, cementing the 3-2 final score in favor of Louisville.

After an off day Monday, the Storm Chasers will travel to Indianapolis to play a 6-game series against the Indians. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field with Dallas Keuchel scheduled to pitch.







