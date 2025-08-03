Sounds Comeback Falls Short, Drop Series Finale to RailRiders

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Nashville Sounds came up just short to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in an 8-7 loss on Sunday from PNC Field. Bruce Zimmermann tallied a season-high seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings, while Daz Cameron rocketed a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

After the RailRiders scratched across the first run of the game in the bottom of the second, the Sounds answered back in the top of the fourth against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Eric Reyzelman. Jared Oliva singled, stole second, and moved to third on a groundout. He was plated on a groundout from Ernesto Martinez Jr. to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Nashville exploded for three runs in the top of the sixth inning off Reyzelman. Daz Cameron worked a walk and moved to third on a throwing error. After Raynel Delgado reached first on a walk, Tyler Black scored Cameron on a sacrifice fly to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead. Oliva drew the second walk of the inning and Oliver Dunn laced a double to right, plating two runs and increasing Nashville's lead to 4-1.

The RailRiders offense took a 5-4 lead with a four-run bottom of the sixth, including a two RBI double from Jeimer Candelario. They extended their lead in the eighth when Jose Rojas notched a three-run homer off Sounds reliever Blake Holub.

Nashville showed signs of life in the top of the ninth off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Zach Messinger. Martinez Jr. collected his second hit of the day and Nick Kahle was hit by a pitch to put runners on second and first. Cameron launched a three-run blast to center, cutting the deficit to a run. Consecutive strikeouts followed Cameron's homer as the Sounds ultimately fell 8-7.

The Sounds take a day off on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BIG BRUCE: Despite a four-run bottom of the fifth inning against the RailRiders on Sunday, Bruce Zimmermann tossed another good outing for the Sounds rotation. The right-hander allowed five runs on eight hits, seven strikeouts, and a walk over 6.0 innings of work. Zimmermann's seven strikeouts are a season-high for the 30-year-old, and the most he has collected since a six-strikeout game against the Durham Bulls on July 13. The seven strikeouts were four shy of his career-high 11, which he has recorded three times over his professional career. After Sunday's start, Zimmermann has 6.0 or more innings over three consecutive outings, which has happened only one other time in his career from 5/26/23-6/18/23.

HOW DAZ HE DO IT: Daz Cameron continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in the International League after Sunday afternoon's performance. The outfielder blasted his 12th homer of the season, and his sixth since rejoining the Sounds roster on July 9. Cameron extended his hitting streak to five games and on-base streak to 16 games. He recently lost a season-high nine-game hitting streak on July 24, where he hit over .400 during that span. Against the RailRiders, Cameron was arguably the best offensive player, going 6-for-15 with two extra-base hits and five RBI.

JUST HIM: Right-hander Justin Yeager came out of the bullpen for Nashville on Sunday afternoon and tossed another scoreless outing. He earned a strikeout over 0.2 perfect innings. Since being called up to Nashville in late July, Yeager owns a 0.00 ERA over 6 games and 5.2 innings out of the bullpen, adding on six strikeouts and just two hits to his record. Yeager has not allowed an earned run since 6/28, going back to when he was with Double-A Biloxi. Over that span, Yeager has gone 11.1 innings without letting up an earned run and one run total with eight strikeouts.

ONE-RUN LOSSES: One-run games were a bit of a struggle for the Nashville Sounds early in the year and have continued to be over the team's last two months. Over Nashville's last 17 one-run games the Sounds are 7-10, including two one-run losses this past week to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. To begin the season, Nashville was under .500 through their first 10 one-run games with a 4-6 record. The Sounds offense is towards the bottom of the International League when trailing. The team ranks 15th in AVG in that category (.229) and have driven in just 122 runs in 61 games, 17th in the IL. The power numbers have shown to dip when the team trails, owning a .352 SLG, but does an effective job of working their way on base with a .334 OBP. In 31 total one-run games, Nashville is 14-17, but just 5-13 on the road including two losses this week to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.







