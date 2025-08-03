Bisons Two-Run Ninth Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Mets Sunday Afternoon

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons were one-hit until the seventh inning in the final game of a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets, and it was enough to set them down as the Herd came back with a two-run ninth, only to come up short at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 final.

Shane Bieber made a rehab start for his first appearance in his new organization, and he struck out the first two batters he faced in a scoreless top of the first.

Michael Stefanic singled to left field with one out in the bottom of the first, and that was the only time Buffalo would get on base until the seventh. 16 straight Bisons were retired by five Mets pitchers in that span.

The Mets cracked the scoreboard first in the second inning. Yonny Hernández walked to begin the inning, a balk moved him over to second, then Luis De Los Santos drove him in with a two-out opposite-field single. Bieber picked him off at first to end the inning, though.

Bieber came back strong for the Herd in the third with a strikeout and a caught stealing assisted by Brandon Valenzuela, who made his Triple-A debut behind the plate for the Bisons. However, Luke Ritter took Bieber deep to right for a two-out opposite-field solo shot and a 2-0 Mets lead.

Bieber's start ended after the fifth, and he allowed two runs on five hits, a walk, six strikeouts and a home run Sunday afternoon.

Joe Mantiply was the first man out of the Bisons bullpen in the sixth, but he was faced with two in scoring position and one out. Hernández snuck a ball past a diving Stefanic and a drawn-in infield for a two-run single, making it 4-0 Mets.

Dylan Ross set down the Bisons 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, then Ryan Jennings responded in kind in the top of the seventh. It was Jennings' first scoreless outing since July 19, when he had a streak of six straight scoreless appearances.

In the bottom of the seventh, Stefanic walked with one out, then Luke Ritter took away a base hit from RJ Schreck by jumping to catch a line drive. Buddy Kennedy walked to follow, then Yohendrick Piñango lined a ball to left for a base hit against Daniel Juarez, getting the Bisons on the board at 4-1.

Bobby Milacki kept the game within three runs with a 1-2-3 eighth, his second straight scoreless outing after not having one since July 2, but Juarez set down the Bisons just like that in the bottom of the inning.

Andrew Bash had a scoreless inning in the ninth, his third straight such outing, working around a passed ball following a strikeout in part due to a double play to help him earn that clean frame.

Stefanic singled to right with one out in the bottom of the ninth against TJ Shook, picking up his fourth two-hit game in his last five. Schreck followed with a two-run homer to right, his fourth homer with the Herd this season. With two out, Piñango walked, then Valenzuela recorded his first Bisons hit with a bloop single to left. However, Riley Tirotta popped out behind the plate to end the game.

The Bisons will be off on Monday before they travel to Worcester, Massachusetts for a six-game series against the Red Sox beginning on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Buffalo has yet to announce its starter. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.







