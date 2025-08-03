Bats Pitching Delivers, Offense Does Just Enough to Win 3-2

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







OMAHA, Nebraska - The Louisville Bats and Omaha Storm Chasers each plated a pair of runs in the first inning, but neither offense generated much action thereafter. A solo homer by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the sixth broke the stalemate, propelling the Bats to a 3-2 victory and a series split on Sunday night at Werner Park.

After the Royals picked up Stephen Kolek (L, 0-1) in a deal with the San Diego Padres earlier this week at the trade deadline, the righty made his Omaha debut. Immediately, the Bats challenged him by putting two runners in scoring position. Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriguez singled and doubled, respectively, to open the game and Sal Stewart put the Bats on the board with an RBI groundout. Two hitters later, Rece Hinds hustled for an infield single, giving Louisville a 2-0 advantage.

Hunter Greene took the bump for the Bats for the second time this series, this time backed by a two-run lead. While Greene started strong by fanning Omaha's leadoff hitter, defensive lapses surfaced once the Storm Chasers put the ball in play, derailing Greene's first inning.

A ground ball that deflected off Encarnacion-Strand's glove put Drew Waters on base and Carter Jensen followed it up with a single to center. However, instead of having runners on the corners, an errant throw from Hinds that wound up in the Storm Chasers' dugout allowed the runners to keep going. Waters came home and Jensen advanced all the way to third. A two-out single scored Jensen, leveling the score 2-2.

After a lively first inning, both offenses quieted down in the ensuing frames. Greene settled in and stymied the Storm Chasers. Amassing 14 swing and misses and seven punchouts through three frames, Greene dominated. His day came to an end after 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs for a no decision. Yosver Zulueta entered in relief and found himself in a bases-loaded jam after surrendering two singles and a walk. However, Zulueta escaped unscathed, fanning Waters for the final out.

Similarly to Greene, Kolek found his groove on the mound. Though the Bats had a runner on third in the third, fourth and fifth innings, Kolek kept Louisville from crossing the plate.

Ian Gibaut (W, 1-0) got the fifth inning, and the rehabbing righty made quick work of Omaha. After the Storm Chasers scattered base runners in the opening four frames, the Bats finally got a 1-2-3 inning.

Louisville seemingly carried that momentum into the sixth. Encarnacion-Strand blasted a solo shot to left field, his sixth home run with the Bats this season, putting the visitors on top, 3-2.

The Bats' bullpen stepped up, doing their part to maintain the narrow lead. In the bottom half, Joe La Sorsa followed Gibaut's lead, retiring the side on just 10 pitches to keep Louisville in front. When Connor Phillips took over, he picked up where La Sorsa left off for a clean seventh inning.

After the Bats retired 10-straight Storm Chasers, command woes from Zach Maxwell snapped that streak and provided Omaha with a prime opportunity to strike. Beginning the frame with back-to-back walks, the Storm Chasers had the go-ahead run on with no outs. A mound visit from pitching coach Reid Cornelius clearly settled Maxwell down, as he got the next three hitters out to preserve the one-run lead.

Buck Farmer (S, 2) sealed the victory for Louisville, continuing the strong bullpen performance with a perfect ninth inning to earn the save. The Bats' pitchers combined for 12 punchouts and limited Omaha to five hits.

Encarnacion-Strand's clutch swing made the difference, as Louisville was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The win gives Louisville a 9-9 tie of the 18-game season series with Omaha for the second consecutive season.

The Bats (48-60, 16-16 second half) return to Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens (57-51, 18-15 second half). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







