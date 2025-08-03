Home Run Fest Ends In Norfolk Walk-Off

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (11-20| 41-63) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (16-17 | 57-49), 10-9, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Both teams combined for six home runs, including four for Norfolk, in the series finale. The Tides came back with three runs in the ninth for the walk-off victory.

Memphis scored first yet again on Sunday, scoring four runs in the first inning. Norfolk game back with two bangs in the bottom-half, getting a leadoff homer by Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo's 21st home run of the season.

The Redbirds kept it up in the second inning with three more runs, including a two-run homer by Jimmy Crooks. Norfolk would get one run back in the bottom-half on an RBI single by Silas Ardoin, and then another two runs in the third on a two-run homer by Jud Fabian to make the score, 7-5.

The two teams traded off two-run home runs in the fourth, Memphis getting one from JJ Wetherholt and Beavers hitting his second of the game to put the game at 9-7 ¬â¹. Norfolk was able scratch across one run, then Reed Trimble knocked an RBI infield single to tie the game. The next batter was Carter Young, who blooped a double down the left field line to score Trimble and win the game.

