Norfolk Falls Inches Short Of Victory

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-18 | 39-61) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (14-15 | 55-47), 5-4, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides had the tying run at third base with two outs in the ninth, but failed to capitalize.

To lead off the game, Dylan Beavers blasted his 14th home run of the season. It was also the third time this season he's led a game off with a home run. Memphis would not take the lead until the fourth inning, scoring three runs on three straight plate appearances. Vimael Machín got one run back in the bottom half of the inning with his 14th homer of the season to have Norfolk trail, 3-2.

Memphis kept trying to pull away when they knocked a sac fly in the sixth. Norfolk would respond immediately with their own sac fly in the bottom half by José Barrero. But the Redbirds took that run right back on a Michael Siani RBI single in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Norfolk came close to responding in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases with two outs. With Machín up to the plate, he flew out to the warning track to end the inning. In the ninth, the Tides made it interesting after Samuel Basallo knocked an RBI double with one out. Carter Young pinch-ran for Basallo and reached third base with two outs. With Machín batting, Memphis pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda threw a pitch high-and-in that went by the catcher on the first pitch. Young broke for home, but the pitch hit the hard part of the backstop and immediately bounced right back to home plate. Memphis was able to tag out Young to win it, 5-4.

It's a quick turnaround for both teams, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Kyle Brnovich (2-3, 6.09) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Curtis Taylor (5-3, 3.16) is the probable for Memphis.







International League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.