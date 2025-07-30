Norfolk Falls Inches Short Of Victory
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-18 | 39-61) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (14-15 | 55-47), 5-4, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides had the tying run at third base with two outs in the ninth, but failed to capitalize.
To lead off the game, Dylan Beavers blasted his 14th home run of the season. It was also the third time this season he's led a game off with a home run. Memphis would not take the lead until the fourth inning, scoring three runs on three straight plate appearances. Vimael Machín got one run back in the bottom half of the inning with his 14th homer of the season to have Norfolk trail, 3-2.
Memphis kept trying to pull away when they knocked a sac fly in the sixth. Norfolk would respond immediately with their own sac fly in the bottom half by José Barrero. But the Redbirds took that run right back on a Michael Siani RBI single in the seventh to make it 5-3.
Norfolk came close to responding in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases with two outs. With Machín up to the plate, he flew out to the warning track to end the inning. In the ninth, the Tides made it interesting after Samuel Basallo knocked an RBI double with one out. Carter Young pinch-ran for Basallo and reached third base with two outs. With Machín batting, Memphis pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda threw a pitch high-and-in that went by the catcher on the first pitch. Young broke for home, but the pitch hit the hard part of the backstop and immediately bounced right back to home plate. Memphis was able to tag out Young to win it, 5-4.
It's a quick turnaround for both teams, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Kyle Brnovich (2-3, 6.09) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Curtis Taylor (5-3, 3.16) is the probable for Memphis.
International League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Jacksonville Earns 2-1 Win against Columbus - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Skid Hits Four, Red Wings Top Knights 13-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Bats Stay Hot, Win Game Two in Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Win in Rain-Shortened Wednesday Matchup with Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Blanked by RailRiders as Series Evens - Nashville Sounds
- Rain Halts Any Chance of a Saints Comeback in 4-3 Loss in Eight Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Snap No-Hitter in Eighth, Fall 8-1 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Falls Inches Short Of Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Bradley Fires Seven No-Hit Frames as Bulls Best Stripers 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Ride Beck, Bullpen to Shutout Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Two Bisons Homers Not Enough in 8-3 Defeat to Mets Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fans Help Set Guinness World Record With'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Syracuse Mets
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.