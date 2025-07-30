Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.
The Redbirds took the lead with a three-run top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Bryan Torres finished the win 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored, two RBIs and two walks. Center fielder Nathan Church, right fielder Michael Siani and designated hitter Matt Lloyd each tallied two hits.
Eight of the nine Memphis batters recorded at least one base hit. All nine Redbirds reached base safely in the win. Seven Memphis hitters reached base more than once.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out two in 4.0 innings pitched, his second outing with Memphis. Both runs were scored against the right-handed pitcher on a pair of solo home runs.
Alex Cornwell (3-5) allowed one run on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched to earn the win. Chris Roycroft did not allow a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 2) finished the ninth to close out the save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Jacksonville Earns 2-1 Win against Columbus - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Skid Hits Four, Red Wings Top Knights 13-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Bats Stay Hot, Win Game Two in Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Win in Rain-Shortened Wednesday Matchup with Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Blanked by RailRiders as Series Evens - Nashville Sounds
- Rain Halts Any Chance of a Saints Comeback in 4-3 Loss in Eight Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Snap No-Hitter in Eighth, Fall 8-1 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Falls Inches Short Of Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Bradley Fires Seven No-Hit Frames as Bulls Best Stripers 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Ride Beck, Bullpen to Shutout Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Two Bisons Homers Not Enough in 8-3 Defeat to Mets Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fans Help Set Guinness World Record With'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Syracuse Mets
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides
- Wetherholt Drives Home Three, Drills Third Lead-Off Homer to Beat Tides
- Taylor Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Memphis Drops Series Finale against Gwinnett, Wins Series 4-2
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd