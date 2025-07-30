Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

The Redbirds took the lead with a three-run top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Bryan Torres finished the win 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored, two RBIs and two walks. Center fielder Nathan Church, right fielder Michael Siani and designated hitter Matt Lloyd each tallied two hits.

Eight of the nine Memphis batters recorded at least one base hit. All nine Redbirds reached base safely in the win. Seven Memphis hitters reached base more than once.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out two in 4.0 innings pitched, his second outing with Memphis. Both runs were scored against the right-handed pitcher on a pair of solo home runs.

Alex Cornwell (3-5) allowed one run on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched to earn the win. Chris Roycroft did not allow a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 2) finished the ninth to close out the save.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.