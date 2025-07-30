Hens Win in Rain-Shortened Wednesday Matchup with Saints
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Field, earning a 4-3 win in an eight-inning contest that was later called due to rain.
Toledo sent Nick Margevicius to the mound to start the game. He entered the night with a 5-3 record and a 3.30 ERA. St. Paul countered with Darren McCaughan, who came in at 5-4 with a 5.40 ERA.
The Saints struck first in the opening frame. A walk followed by an RBI double from Carson McCusker gave St. Paul an early 1-0 lead, but Toledo quickly limited the damage.
The Mud Hens responded in the bottom half. Ryan Kreidler singled, and Jace Jung followed with a double to right field that brought Kreidler home to tie the game at 1-1.
After a scoreless second inning, Toledo regained momentum in the third. Brian Serven reached on a fielding error, and Hao-Yu Lee followed with a single. Trey Sweeney then delivered an RBI single to score Serven and give the Hens a 2-1 lead.
St. Paul threatened in the fourth with three runners reaching base, but Toledo's defense turned a clutch double play to preserve the lead heading into the fifth.
The Mud Hens added to their advantage in the fifth inning. Gage Workman led off with a double, and Lee reached on a fielder's choice. Workman slid home safely to make it 3-1.
Margevicius wrapped up a strong outing after five innings with the following line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. Tyler Mattison entered in relief.
The Saints tied the game in the sixth with a walk, single, and double, prompting Toledo to bring in PJ Poulin to replace Mattison.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Mud Hens responded with three straight two-out singles from Trei Cruz, Andrew Navigato, and Workman to regain a 4-3 lead.
The score remained unchanged until a rain delay halted the game in the eighth inning. It was eventually called, securing the win for the Mud Hens.
Notables:
Gage Workman: 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI
Jace Jung: 1 H, 1 RBI
Nick Margevicius: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Toledo will look to make it three straight wins on T-Town Thursday at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
