Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are pleased to announce the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2025, which centers around the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Syracuse Chiefs who won the 1985 International League Regular Season Title. The 1985 Syracuse Chiefs Team, Broadcaster Dan Hoard, Sports Journalist and Syracuse former Chiefs beat writer Bob Snyder, and former Syracuse Clubhouse Manager Jody Pucello are the four-member class that will be inducted into the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, August 9th. The induction ceremony will take place during the day and be broadcast live to the public on the Syracuse Mets Facebook page. Then, the class will be celebrated pregame before Syracuse takes on the Charlotte Knights at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Dan Hoard became the Voice of the Chiefs as a senior at Syracuse University in 1985 and remained a member of the broadcasting team until 1995. Dan's broadcast partners included Steve Grilli, Ken Levine, Joel Mareiniss, and Matt Vasgersian. Dan was later the Voice of the Pawtucket Red Sox and called games on the major league level for the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. He eventually settled in Cincinnati as the Voice of the Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati Bearcats for football and basketball. Dan was inducted into the University of Cincinnati's Athletics Hall of Fame, the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, the Ohio Sports Hall of Fame, and received the Marty Glickman Award for Leadership in Sports Media from Syracuse University.

1985 Syracuse Chiefs are the second team to be inducted into the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame, following the 2014 Syracuse Chiefs who were inducted last year. The 1985 team won the 1985 International League Regular Season championship with a 79-61 record, which was Syracuse's first International League Regular Season championship since 1970. Team staff include: Manager Doug Ault, Hitting Coach Dennis Holmberg, Pitching Coach Cloyd Boyer, Assistant Coach John Mayberry, Trainer John Woodworth, Assistant Trainer Red Coughlin. Team players include: Willie Aikens, Gibson Alba, Gary Allenson, Rich Carlucci, John Cerutti, Stan Clarke, Steve Davis, Jeffrey DeWillis, Mark Eichhorn, Tom Filer, Keith Gilliam, Don Gordon, Kelly Gruber, Rusty Hamric, Tom Henke, John Holland, Dale Holman, Dennis Howard, Alexis Infante, Jerry Keller, Ken Kinnard, Rick Leach, Luis Leal, Fred McGriff, Vance McHenry, Colin McLaughlin, Derwin McNealy, Ron Musselman, Tito Nanni, Mark Poole, Tim Rodgers, Pat Rooney, Mike Sharperson, Ron Shepherd, Dave Stegman, Mitch Webster, and Matt Williams.

Bob Snyder was a Syracuse sports journalist who wrote for the Syracuse Herald-Journal, the Syracuse Herald American, and The Post-Standard for more than 40 years. Snyder worked as a beat writer and columnist from 1965-2006, including as the Syracuse Chiefs beat writer. " Snydes" attended Syracuse University where he wrote for the Daily Orange, creating a column called "Snyde Remarks" that he continued to write throughout his career for publications he worked for. Snyder is the 1999 Syracuse Chiefs Great Guy Award Winner, given annually to an individual who devotes a great deal of his or her own time to further enhance Chiefs Baseball in Central New York, and Snyder was inducted into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

Jody Pucello was a longtime clubhouse manager in Syracuse. Born and raised in Syracuse, Jody went to Solvay High School and was a championship caliber wrestler on the varsity team. Jody's love for the Chiefs started before he became a season ticket holder in 1973 and began working in the home clubhouse in 1974. Pucello has cared for and befriended thousands of baseball players over the years. In addition to Syracuse, Pucello was an assistant clubhouse manager for the Houston Astros, the clubhouse manager for the Charlotte Knights, and worked on the Syracuse visiting side for a few seasons in the early 2000's. Pucello came back to the home side in 2017 and was the first clubbie for the Syracuse Mets in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Jody settled down in Dunedin, FL where he is the owner of the Wild Iris Café. Pucello has been a film actor and producer since 2007 with more than 40 credits, including American Dresser with Tom Berringer and feature roles in Germ (Netflix) and Officer Pigsly.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates on August 9th will receive a Syracuse Chiefs jersey designed after the uniform the 1985 team wore, presented by NBT Bank. There will also be a postgame fireworks show, sponsored by NBT Bank. Tickets for Wall of Fame Night and all home games for the 2025 season are available now at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.







