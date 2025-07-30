Jacksonville Earns 2-1 Win against Columbus
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six Jacksonville pitchers helped the Jumbo Shrimp to a 2-1 win over the Columbus Clippers Wednesday at VyStar Ballpark.
Jacksonville (62-41, 15-13) took the lead back in the bottom of the third. Dalvy Rosario, Harrison Spohn and J akob Marsee earned consecutive walks to load the bases with out. Two batters later, Deyvion De Los Santos battled at the plate, securing a fourth walk and knotting up the score, 1-1. With the go-ahead run on third, Matt Mervis was hit by a pitch, advancing all the runners and giving the Jumbo Shrimp a one-run lead.
Columbus (45-54, 11-16) secured their first lead in a week in the top of the second. George Valera singled and after a strikeout, Kody Huff singled, putting runners on first and third. Dayan Frias lifted a sacrifice fly, bringing Valera home, and putting the Clippers ahead, 1-0
Jacksonville and Columbus continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.34 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Vince Velasquez (5-3, 3.07) starts for the Clippers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. On Clippers Night, with the Clippers in town, fans are invited to get a haircut on the concourse.
