Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp first baseman/outfielder Troy Johnston made his major league debut on Tuesday for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Johnston went 1-for-2 with a run scored for Miami, which won 5-0 at St. Louis.

Johnston, 28, was drafted by the Marlins in the 17th round of the 2019 draft out of Gonzaga University. Johnston first reached Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022. He has hit .267/.345/.438/.738 with 107 extra base hits and 143 RBI in four seasons with Jacksonville. This season with the Jumbo Shrimp, Johnston has batted .252/.333/.439/.772 with 12 home runs and 31 stolen bases, third-most in the International League.

The Puyallup, Washington native was named the Marlins 2023 Minor League Player of the Year, slashing 307/.399/.549/.948 with 26 home runs, a minor-league leading 116 RBI, and 24 stolen bases for both the Jumbo Shrimp and Double-A Pensacola. Johnston also finished the 2023 season fourth in the minors in extra-base hits (67) and ninth in hits (157).

Johnston is the 14th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following left-handed pitcher, outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) right-hander Robinson Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins) and left-hander Josh Simpson (June 21, Miami Marlins),. A total of 1,038 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







