Stripers Snap No-Hitter in Eighth, Fall 8-1 to Durham
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-16) were blanked in the hit column after the first seven innings and held without a run through the first eight frames in an 8-1 loss to the Durham Bulls (17-10) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Durham's Taj Bradley tossed 7.0 no-hit innings while allowing two walks and striking out three batters. The six-game series is now even at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: Durham got on the board in the third inning with a solo home run from Kenny Piper (6) off Gwinnett starter Davis Daniel (L, 5-8). The Bulls' offense then exploded for a six-run fourth inning highlighted by homers from Tre' Morgan (5) and the second of the night from Piper (7), making it 7-0. Durham added a final run with a bases-loaded walk from Curtis Mead in the sixth inning to make it 8-0. Following Bradley's (W, 1-0) performance on the mound, Gwinnett ended the no-hit bid in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff bloop single from Jason Delay. The Stripers ended the shutout with a ninth-inning RBI single from Eddys Leonard.
Key Contributors: Leonard (1-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone run for the Stripers. The Gwinnett bullpen of Enoli Paredes, Jhancarlos Lara, Wander Suero, and Hayden Harris combined to allow one earned run while striking out 10 batters across 5.0 innings. Piper led the Durham offense with a two-homer, four-RBI night.
Noteworthy: The scoreless streak for Gwinnett pitchers was snapped at 20.0 innings following the one-out homer by Piper in the third inning. Paredes allowed his first earned run in July, setting his ERA for the month at 1.00 (1 ER in 9.0 IP). Leonard's RBI was his team-leading 46th of the year.
Next Game (Thursday, July 31): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett LHP Austin Cox (2-2, 4.05 ERA) will get the ball against Durham's RHP Logan Workman (6-3, 4.08 ERA). Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
