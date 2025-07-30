RailRiders Ride Beck, Bullpen to Shutout Win
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Nashville Sounds 1-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field for their ninth shutout of the year. A quality start from RailRiders pitcher Brendan Beck paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to their twelfth one-run victory of the season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the first against Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez. A pitch hit Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones, and #15 Prospect Everson Pereira, and #8 Prospect Rafael Flores walked, but the RailRiders could not push any runs across to claim an early advantage.
Beck was perfect through three innings, allowing his first hit of the game to Drew Avans to lead off the fourth. Avans advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Beck retired the next three batters, keeping the game scoreless.
In the fourth, Pereira singled, and Flores and T.J. Rumfield walked against Rodriguez, but SWB would leave the bases loaded for the second time in the game. Jorbit Vivas reached on an infield single, and Jones dropped a base hit to right in the fifth. A double steal put both runners in scoring position for Flores, who lined out to third, stranding the runners in the scoreless tie.
Beck continued into the sixth, allowing a lead-off double to Nick Kahle, but Beck once again retired the next three batters with a runner on second to keep Nashville off the board.
The RailRiders scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Jeimer Candelario reached on a force out and advanced to third on a Jose Rojas single. Nicky Lopez plated Candelario on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.
Jayvien Sandridge relieved Beck in the seventh, facing the minimum, including an inning-ending strikeout of Ernesto Martinez Jr. #19 Prospect Eric Reyzelman worked a clean eighth, striking out a pair to hold the lead. Joel Kuhnel closed the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.
With a lead-off single in the top of the first, Yankees #26 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his consecutive on-base stretch to 22 games.
The victory was the first 1-0 win for SWB since game two of a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field on April 17, 2022.
Beck (3-1) threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes, over 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Rodriguez pitched 3.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and walking four. Josh Maciejewski (2-2) pitched 2.0 frames, surrendering four hits and one run in the loss.
The RailRiders continue their home stand against the Sounds on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Erick Leal (6-7) to face Nashville's Chad Patrick (0-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
22-6, 60-40
