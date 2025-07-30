IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice

Worcester, Massachusetts - Payton Henry slugged two, two-run homers to help the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (61-41, 15-13) hand on for a 5-3 win in 10 innings over the Worcester Red Sox (52-51, 11-18) on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

Henry hit his first two-run homer in the fourth to start the scoring in the ballgame with the WooSox getting a Kristian Campbell RBI single in the fifth to eat into the deficit.

In the eighth, Nathan Hickey ripped a two-out RBI single to tie the game for Worcester.

Rodolfo Castro gave the 'Pigs the lead in the 10th with an RBI single to score the placed runner before Henry stepped up and mashed his second homer of the game, and sixth of the season, to make it 5-2.

Nolan Hoffman (S, 2) allowed a Blaze Jordan single to score the placed runner, but shut down the WooSox otherwise, picking up one punchout and sealing the 5-3 win.

Guillo Zuñiga (3-1) fired a scoreless ninth to earn the win for the 'Pigs, working around a hit by striking out one.

Jose Adames (3-2) suffered the loss for the WooSox, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, striking out three in one inning of work.

The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, July 31st with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park. Aaron Nola (ML Rehab) goes for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Tyler Uberstine (1-3, 3.51).

