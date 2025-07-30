Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats were unable to overcome an early 4-0 deficit on Wednesday afternoon, falling for the second consecutive day to the Omaha Storm Chasers. Through the series' first two games, the Bats' offense has been stifled, only breaking through with four runs on three homers, two off the bat of Edwin Rios.

Omaha starter and former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel (W, 1-1) cruised through three innings against the Bats, allowing just two baserunners and striking out three. Brian Van Belle (L, 6-5) got the ball for Louisville, and ran into some trouble in the bottom of the third. Dairon Blanco led off the inning for the Storm Chasers with a single, swiping second and coming around on a Drew Waters RBI single two batters later. After a walk put two on, Harold Castro blasted a three-run homer to right-center, as Omaha extended its lead to 4-0.

The Bats responded in the top of the fourth, as Rios cracked a two-run homer, his second home run in as many days, to cut the deficit in half.

The next two innings came and went with nothing doing for either side, as Van Belle pressed on and worked through six innings, finishing his night with a zero in every frame but the second.

Joe La Sorsa came in for Louisville, tossing two strong innings out of the bullpen with a pair of strikeouts. He was the only reliever that the Bats would need for the afternoon.

Chazz Martinez, who threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning, came back out for the ninth, getting Edwin Rios to ground out before turning it over to Stephen Nogosek (S, 1) to close out the game. He got two easy outs on the infield to end the game, handing Louisville its second straight loss to open the series.

Aside from Rios' home run, Ryan Vilade added a pair of hits, including a double, and Sal Stewart doubled, walked and scored.

The Bats (45-59, 13-16 second half) will continue a six-game series in Omaha against the Storm Chasers (40-63, 9-20 second half) on Thursday, July 31 at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.