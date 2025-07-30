Bradley Fires Seven No-Hit Frames as Bulls Best Stripers 8-1

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Taj Bradley fired seven no-hit innings while his batterymate Kenny Piper clubbed two homers leading the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 8-1 at Coolray Field on Wednesday night.

Bradley (W, 1-0) was making his first start with Durham since May, 2024 after Tampa Bay optioned the righty last week. Bradley needed just 89 low-leverage pitches to cruise through seven no-hit innings. Evan Reifert surrendered a single to Jason Delay to start the eighth to break up the no-hit bid against the Stripers (13-16).

Piper homered in the third inning against Gwinnett starter Davis Daniel (L, 6-8) to put Durham (17-10) ahead 1-0. The Bulls scored six times in the fourth with Piper homering again, a three-run shot, four batters after a two-run homer from Tre Morgan. Curtis Mead knocked home the final two runs of the game, doubling home Tristan Peters in the fourth, then walking with the bases full in the sixth.

How It Happened: Bradley issued a two-out walk in the first, then proceeded to retire the next 12 batters before another walk. Bradley went 6-6 with a 4.61 ERA for the Rays across 21 starts before being optioned down to the Bulls.

Piper's Night: Kenny Piper swatted a pair of pull-side homers against Davis Daniel in the third and fourth, marking his fourth two-homer game of his career and second with Durham. Piper hit a pair last August 31st against Buffalo. Piper had been 0-21 in the month of July before his two homer game.

Home Run Production: After Piper's two homers and Morgan's blast, the Bulls' last 28 runs scored over its last seven games - had all scored on home runs. That finally changed when Mead doubled home Peters later in the fourth inning.

What's Next: Logan Workman (6-3, 4.08) is slated to start against Austin Cox (2-2, 4.05) at 7:05 PM ET.







