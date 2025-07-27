Jacksonville Bests Durham 12-6
July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Seven different Jacksonville batters hit home runs to lead the Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 12-6 on Sunday at the DBAP.
Jakob Marsee opened the game with a homer, then the Shrimp (13-13) capped the game with back-to-back homers in the ninth to close out a series split with Durham (16-9).
The Bulls hit three bombs in the game, including Bob Seymour's league-leading 26th, and his third in as many games. Tristan Peters drilled a three-run shot in the second to put the Bulls up 5-4. Andrew Stevenson clocked a solo homer in the sixth.
Kodi Whitley (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in emergency relief, permitting three runs in one inning. Whitley entered in the third inning for starter Connor Seabold, who departed after making three pitches to Troy Johnston to begin the inning.
How It Happened: Jacksonville hit seven home runs authored by seven different players. Only Deyvison De Los Santos and Harrison Spohn failed to homer, although De Los Santos was robbed of a homer by centerfielder Tristan Peters in the eighth inning.
All Of Nothing: All of the Bulls runs over their last five games have scored on home runs. Durham has scored 24 runs in its last five games, all scoring on 12 home runs in the Jacksonville series. The last run Durham scored without the benefit of a homer was the 9th inning Tuesday when a run scored on an infield single by Tristan Peters.
What's Next: The Bulls open a two-week road trip Tuesday night against the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 PM ET. Duncan Davitt is expected to start the opener.
International League Stories from July 27, 2025
- Bobby Dalbec Walks off Knights with Home Run in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Pummels Durham, Blast Seven Home Runs in 12-6 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacksonville Bests Durham 12-6 - Durham Bulls
- Left for Dead, Saints Come from Seven Down in Seventh for 10-9 Walk-Off Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Grissom Homers for Third Straight Game, WooSox Fall 10-9 - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Drops Series Finale against Gwinnett, Wins Series 4-2 - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Drop Sunday Afternoon Slugfest to RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Winning Streak Snapped by Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Series Finale in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Leonard's Five RBIs, Fuentes's 5.0 Innings Lead Stripers to 10-1 Rout at Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fifteen Hits Help Tides Avoid Sweep - Norfolk Tides
- Rodriguez, De La Cruz Blast RailRiders past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lee, Cruz Hit Homers in 6-5 Loss to Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Secure Series Finale over Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Sweeps Omaha on Luis De Los Santos Walk-Off Home Run on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Highlights: Bats Secure Series Victory over Iowa with 8-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Swept by Mets in 2-1 Series Finale Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons and Clippers Doubleheader Canceled Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo at Columbus Games Cancelled - Columbus Clippers
- Jensen Homers in 6-3 Loss to Mets - Omaha Storm Chasers
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 5-10 - Columbus Clippers
- July 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.