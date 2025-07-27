Jacksonville Bests Durham 12-6

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Seven different Jacksonville batters hit home runs to lead the Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 12-6 on Sunday at the DBAP.

Jakob Marsee opened the game with a homer, then the Shrimp (13-13) capped the game with back-to-back homers in the ninth to close out a series split with Durham (16-9).

The Bulls hit three bombs in the game, including Bob Seymour's league-leading 26th, and his third in as many games. Tristan Peters drilled a three-run shot in the second to put the Bulls up 5-4. Andrew Stevenson clocked a solo homer in the sixth.

Kodi Whitley (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in emergency relief, permitting three runs in one inning. Whitley entered in the third inning for starter Connor Seabold, who departed after making three pitches to Troy Johnston to begin the inning.

How It Happened: Jacksonville hit seven home runs authored by seven different players. Only Deyvison De Los Santos and Harrison Spohn failed to homer, although De Los Santos was robbed of a homer by centerfielder Tristan Peters in the eighth inning.

All Of Nothing: All of the Bulls runs over their last five games have scored on home runs. Durham has scored 24 runs in its last five games, all scoring on 12 home runs in the Jacksonville series. The last run Durham scored without the benefit of a homer was the 9th inning Tuesday when a run scored on an infield single by Tristan Peters.

What's Next: The Bulls open a two-week road trip Tuesday night against the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 PM ET. Duncan Davitt is expected to start the opener.







International League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.